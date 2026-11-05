Celtics Get Payton Pritchard Update After Injury Scare in Bucks Game

The Boston Celtics survived a scare on Wednesday night at TD Garden, holding off the Milwaukee Bucks for a 109-102 win. Boston built a 21-point halftime lead, watched it evaporate in a chaotic third quarter, and then had to claw back after Milwaukee briefly took the lead midway through the fourth.

Jayson Tatum was already out with rest. The Celtics expected to manage without their star for one night. What they did not expect was losing another key piece during the game.

Payton Pritchard took a hit to the face in the third quarter and headed to the locker room with trainer Drew Moore. He did not return. After the game, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla addressed Pritchard’s status.

What Mazzulla Said About Pritchard

Mazzulla kept his update brief but reassuring.

“He’s okay,” Mazzulla said. “I don’t know exactly what it is, but he got hit in the eye, hit in the head. Seems to be okay. We’ll check on him tomorrow.”

The team listed Pritchard with a right eye abrasion. He had entered Wednesday already managing a right shoulder contusion that nearly kept him out of the lineup. In 18 minutes before exiting, Pritchard contributed 10 points, grabbed 5 rebounds, and was a plus-7 on the floor.

Pritchard has struggled with his shot through the early going, connecting on just 31 percent from three after entering the year as one of the league’s most reliable perimeter threats.

How the Celtics Responded Without Him

Losing Pritchard in the middle of a collapsing lead could have been the tipping point. Instead, Boston leaned into its depth.

Derrick White finished with 24 points, including a crucial three-point play with just over two minutes remaining that pushed the lead to five.

“Obviously with JT out and then Payton going out too, I had a little bit more aggressive mind-set,” White said.

Paul George added 25 points, scoring 10 in the fourth quarter along with a dagger three with a minute remaining. The two of them carried the scoring load down the stretch while the frontcourt handled the physicality. Neemias Queta grabbed 12 rebounds, while Mitchell Robinson pulled down 11.

“At the end of the day we lean on our depth,” White said. “We need every person in this locker room.”

Final Word for the Celtics

Pritchard is now dealing with two separate issues heading into the next game. The shoulder was manageable enough to play through on Wednesday. The eye will need to be monitored. Boston moves to 6-2 and will need clarity on his status before the next tip.

The Celtics got the win without Tatum and finished it without Pritchard. That says something about the roster. Whether they have both back next time out remains the open question.