Celtics’ Payton Pritchard Makes Stance Clear On Starting Role

Throughout the Boston Celtics preseason preparations, Payton Pritchard operated as a sixth man, providing a scoring punch off the bench.

Jordan Walsh started next to Derrick White, allowing Baylor Scheierman to add some much-needed on-ball creation with the second unit. Of course, preseason lineups aren’t always an indicator of how things will play out once the regular season gets underway.

According to Pritchard, who spoke with the media on Sunday, October 18, he isn’t worried about whether he starts or comes off the bench. Instead, he’s focused on helping the Celtics win, and being the best version of himself when on the court.

“To me, a starter is the amount of minutes you play,” Pritchard said, via Bobby Krivitsky. “Do you finish games? Are you playing 30-plus minutes? Then you are a starter. You know what I mean.”

Pritchard continued.

“…How do you impact the game is what really matters to me. I don’t really care. This might probably be an ego thing. Like I don’t really care to hear my name called at the beginning of the game. The first five minutes of the game really have no effect on the game.

Pritchard won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award in 2025. He was part of Mazzulla’s starting rotation for half of the 2025-26 campaign, sliding back to the bench after Anfernee Simons was shipped to the Orlando Magic at the trade deadline.

Pritchard Willing To Work For The Team

During the same media availability, Pritchard stressed that he’ll do whatever Mazzulla asks of him, knowing it’s for the team’s benefit.

“So, if that’s what Joe thinks benefits our team the most, is me coming off the bench and playing those minutes, then I’m gonna do it,” Pritchard said. “And I’m gonna try to be the best at those minutes. That’s my only thought process.

Pritchard continued.

“I feel like sometimes young players get so caught up in worrying about what the outside people think, and rather than just controlling what you can control, and when you play, be the best player in those minutes.”

Whether he starts or comes off the bench, there’s no doubt Pritchard will play a sizeable role for Boston this season. He’s proven himself a reliable scoring threat at multiple levels and a capable shot creator in the pick-and-roll. When the game is on the line, it shouldn’t surprise anyone to see Pritchard on the floor.

Pritchard Recently Inked A New Contract

The Celtics clearly have faith in what Pritchard brings to the table. They recently signed him to a two-year $44.2 million contract extension. The deal will kick in at the end of Pritchard’s current deal, which runs until the end of the 2027-28 campaign.

Pritchard’s new contract has a mutual option on the final year. That means either he or the Celtics can opt into that final season; both have the option to opt out.

Given his importance to the franchise and the fact that his game isn’t based on athleticism, this may not be Pritchard’s last payday. That’s even though his new deal ends at age 32.