Celtics Guard Makes Feelings Clear About Boston After $44 Million Deal

The Boston Celtics officially signed guard Payton Pritchard to a two-year, $44.2 million contract extension last week. The deal includes a mutual option for the 2029-30 season and keeps one of the organization’s most important players locked in through at least 2028-29.

The numbers reflect what Pritchard has become. The first-year salary jumps to $21.2 million, nearly tripling what he currently makes. For a player who once requested a trade because he could not get on the floor, the contract represents something larger than money.

On Sunday at the Auerbach Center, Pritchard spoke about what got him here and why he wants to stay.

What Boston Means to Pritchard

Pritchard was direct when asked what he loves about playing for the Celtics.

“I think it’s what Boston represents,” Pritchard said. “You go for championships. They hold you to a high standard. The media holds you to a high standard, organization too, and I appreciate being in an environment like that.”

Then he went further.

“And I think that it really makes you a better player. It can either break you or really make you. And that’s definitely something I want to be a part of.”

Pritchard knows what the pressure of playing in Boston feels like when things are not going well. He sat through stretches where the minutes disappeared and the doubts from the outside grew louder. He came out the other side as a champion and a Sixth Man of the Year winner. The city did not break him. It built him.

“I love it here,” Pritchard said. “I love competing for the city and competing for the organization.”

Pritchard Reflects on the Journey

The path from the bench to a $44 million extension was not linear. Pritchard’s role contracted over his second and third years in the league. He asked for a trade midway through year three. Nobody outside the building would have blamed him for wanting out.

Brad Stevens kept him. The breakout followed. A championship. A Sixth Man of the Year award. Career-best numbers last season as a starter in 50 games. Each step answered a doubt that had been hanging over him.

On Sunday, he acknowledged how unlikely all of it would have seemed a few years ago.

“You go through so many ups and downs, you’ve just gotta keep going, keep getting better every day,” Pritchard said. “You just don’t know how far you can take it.”

Coach Joe Mazzulla credited Pritchard’s ability to adapt to whatever was asked of him at each stage, noting that his toughness and open-mindedness set him apart. Despite the growing role and the new contract, Pritchard is expected to continue coming off the bench. That does not bother him.

Final Word for the Celtics

Pritchard could have let this city break him. The minutes dried up. The trade request went nowhere. The doubts were real.

Instead, he turned Boston’s standard into fuel. The extension is the reward. The mindset is the reason it happened.

Break you or make you. Pritchard chose the second option. He is not done yet.