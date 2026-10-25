Former Celtics Teammate Sends Strong Message on Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown ‘Beef’

The Boston Celtics are two games into the season and the biggest storyline has nothing to do with wins and losses. Jaylen Brown questioned Jayson Tatum’s account of being surprised by the trade in an Instagram comment earlier this week. Tatum denied any beef after Friday’s win over the Knicks. Brown agreed Saturday night after Philadelphia’s win over Milwaukee, while adding that Tatum “should stay ready at all times.”

The public exchange has generated more attention than either player seems to want. Now a voice from inside the locker room they once shared has weighed in. Former teammate Blake Griffin offered a perspective that neither Tatum nor Brown has provided.

Griffin on What He Sees

Griffin did not take sides. He spoke as someone who was in that locker room and understood the bond between the two.

“I just feel a little bit disappointed, and I think watching that clip and hearing Jayson talk, you can hear the disappointment in his voice,” Griffin said. “Being their teammate, being inside the locker room, I know JT cares about him.”

Disappointed. Griffin watched two players he was close to navigate a public exchange that neither seemed fully comfortable having. His read on Tatum’s tone suggested genuine emotion, not a calculated media performance.

Then he offered the kind of perspective that only someone who played alongside both of them can provide.

“Both of them should keep in perspective what they’ve accomplished and not be short-sighted about what has happened over the offseason,” Griffin said. “Their relationship is special. It’s not often guys have those types of careers and win a championship for a storied franchise like Boston.”

What Comes Next

Tatum has said publicly that he reached out to Brown the day of the trade and that the communication went unanswered. Brown has not disputed that.

Brown’s response Saturday night was lighter than his original emoji suggested, but the subtext was clear. Whatever he is feeling about the trade and how it unfolded has not been fully resolved. His comment about “lamb chops and some gravy” carried humor on the surface with something sharper underneath. He repeated multiple times that Tatum ‘had a good PR team’.

The first regular season meeting between Boston and Philadelphia is November 10. Whatever still needs to be said between the two has time. Griffin’s hope is that the conversation happens before the narrative writes itself.

Final Word for the Celtics

Griffin said it simply. The relationship is special. The accomplishments are real. Do not let the short-term noise erase what took nine years to build.

Tatum said there is no beef. Brown agreed, with a caveat. Griffin, shared a locker room with the duo, is asking both of them to remember what matters most.

The basketball will sort itself out. The relationship is the part worth protecting.