Celtics Urged to Pounce on Bulls’ Norman Powell to Solve Glaring 3rd-Scorer Problem

If there’s one thing the Boston Celtics are currently missing, it’s a third scorer capable of putting up double-digit points on a nightly basis.

Derrick White can be that guy, but over the past twelve months, he’s been inconsistent when scoring the ball. Of course, finding a double-digit scoring threat who can ideally create for himself on occasion isn’t an easy task.

Fortunately for the Celtics, the Chicago Bulls may be dangling such a scorer once we get closer to the trade deadline. Norman Powell, fresh off his first All-Star season with the Miami Heat, signed a two-year $44 million deal with the Chicago Bulls this season. However, Powell doesn’t necessarily fit with the Bulls’ developmental timeline.

According to Matt John of Hardwood Houdini, the Celtics would be wise to take a closer look at Powell, should the Bulls make him available.

“Payton Pritchard and Derrick White haven’t exactly been as dependable offensive complementary pieces, and while they are definitely capable of doing more, they don’t have the scoring gravity that someone like Norman Powell would have,” John wrote.

John continued.

“Powell is a surefire 20-point scorer who has come through for multiple teams throughout his career, including Toronto, Portland, Los Angeles, and Miami. In Chicago, he’s not having the best season, but is that really a reflection of how weak the Bulls are as a whole?”

Powell is currently averaging 19.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game to start the season. He’s shooting the rock at a 39.8% clip from the field.

Trading For Powell Would Be Difficult

On paper, Powell would be an ideal fit within the Celtics’ offense. The problem is that his $21.5 million salary for this season would be a tough one for Boston to match. Brad Stevens has spent the past 18 months positioning the Celtics to reset the repeater tax.

If Boston remains out of the luxury tax this season, Stevens’ goal will be complete. As such, the Celtics would need to match Powell salary. That would likely mean parting ways with Sam Hauser and another mid-tier contract, which Boston are currently short on.

“The most obvious candidate would be Mitchell Robinson, but even with all of his struggles, that is risky. Plus, either the Bulls would redirect Robinson elsewhere or would ask for assets on top of Robinson,” John continued.

Logically, the Celtics can’t be seen as a genuine trade partner for Powell this season. Although Boston could loop in a third team and Stevens could work some magic, who knows what could happen?

Celtics Should Stand Pat

In terms of chasing another big-time scorer, Boston would be wise to stand pat. There are multiple young wings that are currently developing their game within the Celtics system.

Given the time and opportunity, one or two of those guys could give Joe Mazzulla the additional scoring the team needs, at a fraction of the price.

That way, the Celtics can reset the repeater tax this season and then get more aggressive in improving the roster in the summer and beyond.