The Boston Celtics have to put Saturday’s disappointing loss behind them immediately, because they are right back it tonight.

The Celtics, losers of three games in a row, are in a slump after a rocketing start to the season. After an unsightly one-point loss to the Sacramento Kings, the Celtics will have fewer than 24 hours of rest before they suit up to take on the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Sunday evening.

Boston aims to snap its losing streak and welcome some key stars back into the lineup doing battle undermanned last night.

Celtics Get Some Favorable Injury News After Kings Loss, Before Warriors Game

The Celtics look to get back in the win column against the Warriors, who released a lengthy injury report ahead of Sunday’s cross-conference contest. While the Celtics could welcome back Jayson Tatum, Derrick White and Mitchell Robinson, all of whom missed Saturday’s game, the Warriors will be without many of their top stars.

According to the Warriors’ official team injury report, stars Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody and Kristaps Porizingis will be sidelined against the Celtics. While there was some hope that guard Brandon Williams could return after sustaining a hamstring strain earlier this month, the 27-year-old star has been ruled out once again. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr did note, however, that Williams will “most likely” return for Golden State’s matchup with the Kings on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Celtics fans are hopeful that, at the very least, Tatum will return to the lineup after missing Saturday’s contest due to rest. Boston chose to sideline its 28-year-old superstar on the first night of a back-to-back. After a one-point loss to the Kings — a game that ended with a game-winning basket by forward Keegan Murray — the Celtics need their best player back on the court if they hope to snap a three-game skid.

Boston Looks to Rebound After Terrible Third Quarter

While there is no time for the Celtics to dwell on Saturday’s loss, there are some things to learn from.

The Celtics manufactured arguably their worst single-quarter performance of the season last night, with the team miss-firing on all 13 3-point attempts in the third quarter of Saturday’s loss. In the frame, the Kings — the same team that entered the night with a measly one win on the season — outscored their opponent 35-13. Ouch.

“Our defense stuck with it (in the third quarter),” Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said after his team’s 97-96 loss. “I thought our defense played through it. We just can’t shoot 30 percent and expect the same game. I thought our defense held strong. I thought we played through it. We just couldn’t make (a shot).”

It is safe to think that the Celtics will make a more concerted effort in the second half of tonight’s contest against the Warriors, who have lost five games in a row after starting the season 8-3.

Without Curry and Butler, to name just a few, Golden State is a vastly inferior team, but the Celtics, even if they get Tatum and co. back, know they can’t play loosely after they were stunned by the one-win Kings on Saturday.