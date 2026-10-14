Celtics Get Notable Paul George Update Ahead of Season Opener

Paul George has checked every box in training camp for the Boston Celtics, according to head coach Joe Mazzulla, per Souichi Terada of MassLive. That is a good sign with the Detroit Pistons coming on Oct. 20 in the season opener.

Celtics Like What They See From George

George has said all the right things since the Philadelphia 76ers traded him to Boston this summer. He says he feels great after several injury-filled seasons. Until he proves it in games, that remains to be seen.

Camp has been a good start. Mazzulla praised how George looks physically.

“He’s had a tremendous training camp from a physical standpoint,” Mazzulla said. “The way he’s practiced, the way he played the other night in the game, I think he’s in great shape. I think he feels great from that standpoint. And so the balance is making sure we do what gives us the best chance to get the best version of him every single night.”

The last line stands out. Mazzulla is already thinking about how to manage George’s workload through the season.

Celtics Have One Spot Left

While George looks ready, the Celtics still have one roster decision to make. The team has an open two-way slot, and players on Exhibit 10 deals have only a few practices left to make their case. Devin Carter looks like the front-runner, per Terada.

The timing is tough. Carter has been sick recently. Still, he made a strong impression in the preseason win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. He scored 17 points and showed flashes on offense.

Carter Found A New Home In Boston

Carter’s path to Boston has been bumpy. The Sacramento Kings drafted him 13th overall in 2024 out of Providence. He spent two seasons there. He was traded to the Atlanta Hawks this summer, then waived right before camp.

The Celtics stepped in. They signed him to an Exhibit 10 deal. Carter said he is grateful.

“I didn’t get waived until right before training camp started,” Carter said, via CLNS Media. “It was tough, especially trying to find a home that fast. Everything happens for a reason. I’m just thankful to Brad (Stevens) and the Celtics organization for getting an opportunity for me. Like I said, it’s just a blessing.”

He also spoke about his mindset in the preseason.

“Just go out there and compete,” Carter said. “New opportunity. Just wanted to go showcase how much I wanted to play and how much I deserve to be here. I just think I’m blessed. All glory to god for the opportunity. So I thought I went out there and played as hard as I could. That was my goal.”

Celtics Weigh Carter’s Strengths And Flaws

Carter’s defense has been a steady strength. His offense is the question. He is a career 27.4 percent three-point shooter. Last season, he appeared in 38 games and averaged 18.4 minutes. He never found a consistent jumper.

At 24, he still has time to improve. He also has New England ties from his time at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire and Providence in Rhode Island.

Boston Has Other Options

Carter is not the only candidate. Other Exhibit 10 signees include Milos Uzan, Hayden Gray, Tucker DeVries and Gabe McGlothan. Boston could also sign an outside player after other teams make cuts.

Rookie wing Dillon Mitchell and big man Amari Williams already hold the other two-way deals. Mitchell went 40th overall out of St. John’s. He has impressed in camp.

Two-way spots have been valuable for Boston. Sam Hauser, Ron Harper Jr. and Neemias Queta all started on two-way deals. All three are expected to play roles this season. Carter has a chance to follow that path.