Celtics Tipped to Land ‘Powerful and Explosive’ Wing to Boost Perimeter

The Boston Celtics are once again expected to enjoy a strong season, potentially leaving them with another selection toward the end of the first round in the 2027 NBA Draft.

Boston has become accustomed to picking late in the opening round, having selected Baylor Scheierman at No. 30 in 2024, Hugo Gonzalez at No. 28 in 2025 and Chris Cenac Jr. at No. 27 in 2026.

With early projections pointing toward a similar draft position next summer, the Celtics could once again find themselves evaluating several intriguing prospects who might be available in that range.

Boston Celtics Tipped to Select Promising French Wing in 2027 NBA Draft

In his latest mock draft, Bleacher Report analyst Jonathan Wasserman projects the Celtics to hold the No. 27 pick in the 2027 NBA Draft.

With that selection, Wasserman has Boston taking French wing Hugo Yimga-Moukouri, one of the country’s most promising young prospects.

Yimga-Moukouri currently plays for Nanterre 92, the French club where Victor Wembanyama previously developed his game.

“Not turning 19 until after the draft, Hugo Yimga-Moukouri is producing in France’s LNB Pro A for the second season,” Wasseman wrote. “He’s being used much like last year, as a spot-up scorer who poses a threat with his three-point stroke, slashing and finishing tools.”

“He’ll draw scouts to Nanterre’s games regularly with the combination of 6’8″ size and shotmaking that screams three-and-D potential. Age will buy him time with scouts who’ll want to see more on-ball creation or passing.”

Despite being just 18 years old, Yimga-Moukouri already has considerable experience competing against professionals.

Last season, he appeared in 41 games in France’s top division, averaging 9.7 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 51.4% from the field and an impressive 40.9% from three-point range on 2.8 attempts per game.

Yimga-Moukouri Emerging as Intriguing NBA Draft Prospect

Through the early stages of the 2026-27 season, Yimga-Moukouri has appeared in 10 games across France’s top division, the Super Cup and the Basketball Champions League.

His production has increased to 10.9 points and 5.6 rebounds per game as he continues to build his case ahead of the 2027 draft.

Although his shooting percentages have dipped to 44.7% from the field and 29.7% from beyond the arc, the season remains young, leaving plenty of time for those numbers to improve.

On October 10, the 6-foot-8 forward delivered one of his strongest performances of the campaign, scoring a season-high 19 points and grabbing nine rebounds in a victory over BCM Gravelines.

His combination of size, athleticism and defensive potential has also attracted attention from draft evaluators.

“Hugo Yimga Moukouri is a powerful and explosive forward with an NBA-level frame and a ton of physical upside,” NBA Draft Room recently wrote.

“He’s still raw from a skill standpoint, but he’s also very young and has plenty of time to round out his game.”

Yimga-Moukouri remains a developmental prospect, but his physical tools and emerging offensive skill set make him an intriguing option for teams willing to invest in his long-term upside.

For a franchise like the Boston Celtics, which has regularly used late first-round selections to add young talent, the French wing could represent another worthwhile investment.

However, it remains early in the 2027 draft cycle, and Yimga-Moukouri’s stock could change considerably over the coming months as scouts continue to evaluate his development.