Celtics Make Decision on Overseas Forward Amid Developmental Shakeup

Ahead of the 2026-27 NBA G League season, the Boston Celtics have continued reshaping their developmental roster in Maine, making several moves to finalize the team ahead of opening night.

The Maine Celtics opened training camp on October 26, with preparations scheduled to conclude on November 5, the league’s deadline for teams to finalize their rosters before the season tips off the following day.

However, Maine moved ahead of schedule, officially announcing its opening-night roster on Tuesday, November 3.

The Celtics needed to trim their training camp squad to 13 players, consisting of 10 G League-contracted players and three NBA two-way players.

To reach that number, Maine waived five players, Jamar Brown, Desmond Cambridge, Kaleb Lowery, Gabe Osabuohien and Jesiah West.

Boston Celtics Cut Two Recent Draft Picks in Final Roster Shakeup

Among the most notable departures were Lowery and Cambridge, both of whom Maine selected in the 2026 NBA G League Draft.

The Celtics drafted Lowery with the No. 23 overall pick in the first round, while Cambridge joined the organization at No. 37.

However, neither player managed to secure a place on the opening-night roster.

Maine’s other draft selection, Josh Roberts, has made the final squad and will be available for Friday’s season opener against the Westchester Knicks.

The 27-year-old brings professional experience from Europe, having split the 2025-26 campaign between Palma Basquet Mallorca in Spain and Merkezefendi Belediyesi Denizli Basket in Turkey.

Across 27 appearances, the 6-foot-9 forward averaged 4.4 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting an efficient 60.2% from the field.

Roberts went undrafted in 2023 following a five-year college career with St. John’s and Manhattan.

During his final season with the Jaspers, he averaged 12.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game before beginning his professional career.

Three rookies have also secured roster spots in guard Milos Uzan, forward Tucker DeVries and center Steven Jamerson II, who earned his opportunity through a team tryout.

Amari Williams, Devin Carter and Dillon Mitchell occupy Maine’s three NBA two-way spots, while Hayden Gray, D’Andre Davis, Hank Morgan, Logan Johnson and Caleb Grill are included through their G League player rights.

Phil Pressey Returns as Maine Look to Build on Playoff Success

The Celtics held their first training camp practice at the Portland Expo on October 27, with returning head coach Phil Pressey offering some insight into his approach to preparing the team for the new season.

“We played a game first thing,” he said. “That’ll teach us what we’re trying to do. Watch the film, take the good and bad from the scrimmage, and build the training camp that way. The players will tell us what we need to work on.”

“We have some familiar faces in the building. They understand my coaching style and they’re able to kind of help me teach through their leadership.”

Maine confirmed on October 1 that Pressey would return for his second season as head coach, making him the first person to hold the position for consecutive campaigns in seven years.

The former NBA guard enjoyed a promising debut season on the sidelines, guiding the Celtics to a 27-23 overall record and their fourth consecutive G League playoff appearance.

Maine finished the regular season at 18-18, earning the seventh seed before suffering a 123-107 defeat to the second-seeded Salt Lake City Stars in the opening round.

However, the Celtics enjoyed greater success earlier in the campaign, posting a 9-5 record during the Tip-Off Tournament.

That performance helped Maine become one of just six G League teams to qualify for both the league’s in-season tournament and the traditional playoffs.