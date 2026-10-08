Mitchell Robinson Sends Strong Message About Celtics After Knicks Exit

Mitchell Robinson has yet to play his first preseason game for the Boston Celtics, but the veteran center already expects one significant difference from his eight seasons with the New York Knicks.

He believes he can finally play on consecutive nights.

Robinson, who is expected to make his Celtics preseason debut Thursday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers, is eager to put years of carefully managed playing schedules behind him.

“Oh, nah, it ain’t going to be the same in Boston [as it was with the Knicks],” Robinson told Knicks Fan TV. “I’ll be able to play back-to-backs.”

The 28-year-old center sounded relieved at the possibility of no longer having to plan around scheduled absences.

“So, I’m very excited for that, it’s been a long time coming,” Robinson continued. “Now I can go out there and play basketball and not have to worry about not playing this game. Just go out there with a free mind and just hoop.”

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Celtics Face Familiar Mitchell Robinson Injury Question

Robinson’s optimism comes after years of ankle problems that frequently interrupted his Knicks career.

New York restricted his participation in back-to-back games, hoping to preserve his availability for the postseason.

Robinson appeared in 60 regular-season games last season, averaging 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks.

He remained an imposing presence around the basket, particularly on the offensive glass, but his availability was an ongoing concern.

The Celtics signed Robinson to a three-year, $47.4 million contract this summer, betting that his rebounding and rim protection could strengthen their frontcourt.

Boston has not publicly guaranteed that Robinson will play every back-to-back. His comments reflect his expectations rather than a confirmed change in the team’s medical approach.

In fact, Mazzulla recently emphasized the importance of balancing availability with long-term health.

“Regardless of who it is, the standard and expectation of playing all 82 isn’t realistic,” Mazzulla told The Boston Globe.

For Mazzulla, keeping Robinson healthy could be just as important as getting him on the floor more frequently.

Mitchell Robinson Working to Eliminate ‘Hack-a-Mitch’

Availability isn’t the only issue Robinson hopes to address in Boston.

The veteran center owns a career free-throw percentage of 50.8%, one of the lowest marks in NBA history.

His struggles became so pronounced that opponents deliberately fouled him to force him to the line, a strategy widely known as “Hack-a-Mitch.”

The Celtics were among the teams that exploited the weakness.

During Boston’s 2025 playoff series against New York, Mazzulla repeatedly instructed his players to foul Robinson rather than allow the Knicks to capitalize on his offensive rebounding.

Robinson has not forgotten.

He jokingly demanded an apology from Mazzulla after joining the Celtics, and the coach obliged.

Now Robinson is taking a different approach to free-throw shooting.

“Back in the day I was just like more, get it over with. Now I’m actually focusing on it, locking in, and getting it in the air,” Robinson said.

He also emphasized the amount of time he has spent practicing free throws this offseason.

Improvement could make Robinson more difficult to exploit late in games, giving Mazzulla greater flexibility when deciding whether to keep him on the floor.

Thursday’s preseason opener against Cleveland offers the first opportunity to see Robinson in a Celtics uniform.

For Boston, the hope is that Robinson can bring the same physicality that made him such a difficult opponent in New York — with fewer missed games and fewer missed free throws.

For Robinson, it’s a chance to play with a freer mind and a fresh start.