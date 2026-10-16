Blunt Reason Revealed For Hornets Trading LaMelo Ball

The Charlotte Hornets shocked the NBA world by trading franchise point guard LaMelo Ball this offseason. Last season saw the Hornets having a hot streak to end the season and make the play-in race. Many believed Charlotte would build around this core of Ball, Brandon Miller, and Kon Knueppel for better success this season. However, the Hornets instead sold on LaMelo by trading him to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon revealed Charlotte management didn’t believe in Ball being a franchise player for the trade logic:

“They assessed what they had last year… and they decided, ‘Hey, we don’t believe in this team as a team that can do any kind of real damage.’ And they said actions over words, or action says, we don’t believe in LaMelo Ball as a franchise centerpiece. They got his value up to the point where they could get a first-round pick in return, and they pulled the trigger.”

The Hornets didn’t believe they’d become a contender with that core and traded LaMelo while he had value. Charlotte settled on a trade with mostly draft compensation in return, along with veteran center Naz Reid. The hope will be to trade for or draft another star that has a higher potential than Ball.

Why Charlotte Hornets Didn’t Trust LaMelo Ball

Six years is a long time in the NBA, and Charlotte held onto Ball that long. No real success came from this since the peak was a fringe play-in team who couldn’t get over the hump. Minnesota viewed LaMelo through his potential since Anthony Edwards needed a new co-star.

The Hornets viewed Ball through their reality since they didn’t make the advancements needed to trust him longer. Miller and Knueppel are considered more important pieces to the future than LaMelo. Coby White did well for Charlotte last season after getting traded there to see the franchise trusting him as a point guard.

The combination of White and Dennis Schroder provides some stability from the position other than relying fully on Ball. Injuries have also harmed LaMelo’s career to see the team that drafted him wanting out. Both parties appear better off in their new situations after the trade.

LaMelo Ball Has Chance To Prove Hornets Wrong

Minnesota took a huge gamble on Ball being the second-best player on the roster. The Timberwolves have NBA Championship goals after coming close with two Western Conference Finals appearances. Multiple series wins over the Denver Nuggets prove they are a credible squad.

Unfortunately, things fizzled out last season when Julius Randle no longer fit into their long-term plans. Randle was traded to the Brooklyn Nets to clear up cap space and open the opportunity to acquire Ball as the new point guard.

LaMelo must use this opportunity to prove he’s a winning player who can help a title contender. Charlotte essentially bet on Ball not being a difference maker when it comes to playoff basketball. Minnesota is betting on LaMelo and sees early preseason chemistry with teammates Edwards and Jaden McDaniels.