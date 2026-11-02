Coby White Gets Positive Injury Update for Hornets

Charlotte Hornets guard Coby White has received a positive injury update for the team after missing the first seven games of the season.

White has missed all seven of the Hornets’ games so far this season with a calf injury. However, it appears that the North Carolina will finally be making his season debut for the team on Monday when the Hornets take on the Detroit Pistons.

Coby White Returns for Hornets

According to the team itself, White will make his season debut for Charlotte when they take on the Pistons at home on Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

“. @hornets guard Coby White is not listed on the injury report and will make his season debut vs. DET on 11/2,” the Hornets shared on their X.

.@hornets guard Coby White is not listed on the injury report and will make his season debut vs. DET on 11/2. https://t.co/8BHKL6oebq — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) November 1, 2026

The Hornets also announced that Kon Knueppel and Grant Williams are out for the Pistons game. Thankfully, though, they are getting White back.

“INJURY UPDATE: @hornets vs DET 11/2 Knueppel (L Hamstring) and Williams (R Hamstring) are out,” the Hornets reported.

Hornets Can Use Coby White

With Knueppel out for Monday’s game, the Hornets can really use White as he is a ball-handler for Charlotte who can also make an outside shot from 3-point range.

The 26-year-old White is entering his 8th season in the NBA, with him spending parts of seven seasons with the Chicago Bulls before he was traded to Charlotte at the trade deadline last year for two second-round picks while both teams also exchanged some other bit players.

Last season, White played in 21 games for the Hornets, scoring 15.6 points, 3 assists, and 3 rebounds per game for his home-state team.

Overall, in his NBA career, White has played in 472 career games with averages of 15.4 points, 3.6 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game. He has come off the bench in 221 of those games, so he is comfortable both starting and coming into the game in relief for his teammates.

With White back, the Hornets will look to pick up a key win on Monday against the mighty Pistons, who are one of the best teams in the league, as they look to snap their current three-game losing streak.