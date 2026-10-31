Charlotte Hornets Announce Kon Knueppel Decision Before Sixers Game

Kon Knueppel made it back from Greensboro. His return to the Charlotte Hornets’ lineup will have to wait.

The Hornets have ruled Knueppel out for their Oct. 31 game against the Philadelphia 76ers, listing a left hamstring strain on the NBA’s 1:30 p.m. injury report. The decision follows a brief G League assignment that gave the second-year wing an opportunity to practice during his recovery.

Charlotte had offered an encouraging development with that assignment, previously covered by Heavy. Saturday’s report establishes the limit of that progress: Knueppel is getting work in, but his season debut is still ahead of him.

Coby White also remains out with a left calf strain, while Grant Williams is sidelined with a right hamstring strain.

Kon Knueppel’s G League Recall Did Not Clear Him to Play

The Hornets assigned Knueppel to the Greensboro Swarm for practice on Oct. 29 and recalled him Oct. 30. He remained out for Friday’s game against the Washington Wizards.

That sequence gave Charlotte another opportunity to evaluate his recovery before Saturday’s matchup. It did not establish a return date.

In Yahoo Sports’ coverage of the assignment, Ian Casselberry identified the Philadelphia game as one possible landing spot for Knueppel’s debut. That was a potential next step rather than a team commitment.

The distinction matters when assessing Saturday’s ruling. An assignment for practice and a subsequent recall can happen while a player remains unavailable for NBA competition. Neither transaction, by itself, establishes that the injury has healed enough for game action.

There is also no basis in the designation alone to conclude Knueppel suffered a setback. The report identifies the same left hamstring strain and confirms he will miss another game. It does not explain whether Charlotte’s medical staff changed its assessment after the Greensboro session.

Charles Lee Explained What Comes Next for Knueppel

Coach Charles Lee’s latest comments offered more useful detail than the transactions alone.

According to Heavy’s coverage of Lee’s update, the coach said Knueppel completed the Swarm workout successfully and responded well afterward.

“The next steps for him as we get back from this road trip are trying to get acclimated with the team,” Lee said, via Hornets Reddit on X.

Lee also identified additional contact work and an assessment of when Knueppel can return as parts of the process still ahead. His comments described continued rehabilitation rather than a player already cleared and simply waiting for the right matchup.

That leaves Charlotte without Knueppel and White together again against Philadelphia. The Hornets must continue working with their available perimeter rotation while two players expected to contribute remain sidelined.

For Knueppel, the next meaningful development will be what he can handle with the Hornets after the Greensboro work. The assignment supplied an encouraging checkpoint. Saturday’s injury report confirms Charlotte has not reached the finish line.