Hornets Reveal Kon Knueppel’s Final Status Ahead of Nets Matchup

The Charlotte Hornets (3-5) are struggling to gain footing at the beginning of the 2026-27 season.

Charlotte currently holds the worst offense in the NBA eight games in. There’s reasoning behind this current mark, including in early injuries to core players.

Two of the five starting players for the Hornets (Coby White, Kon Knueppel) have been out thus far due to different injuries.

In a sign of progress, Charlotte is making a final call on the latter as of Wednesday afternoon.

Hornets Make Final Call on Star Wing

The Hornets official PR account (via X) is ruling that Knueppel will make his season debut on Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets.

Knueppel, 21, has been working his way back from a left hamstring strain. The season debut is setting up to be a major breath of fresh air for a Charlotte offense that needs life.

Knueppel’s season debut should carry much weight. His 273 three-point connections as a rookie led the NBA. This, along with progression that should come with more experience alongside teammates such as Brandon Miller, should breed more positive results.

What Knueppel’s Return Means For Rest of Rotation

The obvious fallout from Knueppel coming back is that he will obviously be in the starting lineup.

However, there are deeper implications than just starting. Players that were seeing a decent volume of playing time have a chance to sink in the rotation.

The player that might face the most negative impact is Grayson Allen. Allen, a Duke alum the same as Knueppel, has been the early-season alternative – particularly as a three-point marksmen.

The immediate need for Allen to eat minutes subsides now, although he still provides value as a playmaker. It will be fascinating to see how head coach Charles Lee operates in this situation.

Hornets-Nets is slating for a 7:30 P.M. EST tip-off.