Charlotte Hornets Make Kon Knueppel Injury Announcement Before Heat Game

Kon Knueppel’s wait to make his season debut will extend beyond Saturday.

The Charlotte Hornets have ruled Knueppel out against the Miami Heat on October 24, listing a left hamstring strain on the NBA’s official injury report. The designation answers whether he is playing tonight. His return date remains unsettled.

There has been progress in his recovery. Charlotte announced earlier this week that Knueppel had resumed individual on-court activity. Saturday’s ruling, however, means that progress has not yet translated into a return to the lineup.

Is Kon Knueppel Playing Tonight Against the Miami Heat?

No. Kon Knueppel is out for the Hornets’ October 24 game against the Miami Heat because of a left hamstring strain.

Charlotte’s entry on the NBA’s official injury report lists him as out, rather than questionable or doubtful. He is not awaiting a game-time decision under that designation.

The absence extends his missed time into Charlotte’s third regular-season game. Knueppel also missed the opener against the Brooklyn Nets and Friday’s matchup with the Atlanta Hawks.

For anyone checking his availability after seeing an earlier recovery update, the latest game designation supplies the answer: returning to individual workouts has not made him available against Miami.

How Long Is Kon Knueppel Out With His Hamstring Injury?

Knueppel has no confirmed return date. He will miss the Heat game, but Saturday’s out designation does not establish how many additional games he will miss.

The Hornets initially announced that he would miss the preseason and undergo reevaluation during the first week of the regular season. That was a checkpoint in his recovery, rather than a promise that he would play during opening week.

The team subsequently announced on October 20 that Knueppel had returned to individual on-court activity while continuing his rehabilitation. That update provided evidence of progress without setting a comeback date.

His NBA player news page also records an October 18 update that coach Charles Lee had no timetable for his return, although Knueppel had increased his activity and contact in practice.

Those developments leave two different answers: his status against Miami is settled, while the length of his remaining absence is not.

What Is Kon Knueppel’s Injury?

Knueppel is recovering from a left hamstring strain sustained during offseason on-court activity. The injury predates the regular season; Saturday’s listing is a continuation of that absence.

Charlotte is also without Coby White because of a left calf strain and Grant Williams because of a right hamstring strain. Kylan Boswell is out following right knee surgery, while Christian Anderson is probable with a left ankle sprain.

That leaves the Hornets managing several absences together, rather than simply replacing Knueppel’s minutes. His eventual return would restore another perimeter option, but Charlotte still has no publicly confirmed date to build around.

The next meaningful development will be a new team recovery update or a change in his official game designation. Saturday’s report closes the door on Miami without opening one for his return.