Hornets Star Buys 500 Tickets For Breast Cancer Survivors

Charlotte Hornets star Brandon Miller gifted fans in a heartwarming gesture ahead of his career night on Monday against the Washington Wizards.

Miller, 23, purchased 500 tickets for breast cancer survivors and their families to attend the game. For Miller, the generous ticket donation was inspired by his mother, Yolanda Miller, who is a breast cancer survivor herself.

His gift coincides with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is celebrated annually in October.

The 6-foot-7 guard not only provided 500 tickets to breast cancer survivors, but he also put on a show for them when they arrived at Spectrum Center.

Miller scored a career-high 39 points in a 110-103 victory, moving the Hornets to 3-1 for the first time since the 2021-22 season.

The fourth-year guard topped 30 points for the 14th time in his career. He scored 30 in back-to-back games for the fourth time.

His standout performance made Miller the third Charlotte player ever to record at least 35 points, five 3-pointers, five rebounds and multiple blocks and steals in a single game.

With his first triple of the night, the former SEC Player of the Year also became the second-fastest NBA player in history to reach 500 career 3-pointers (170 games), trailing only Duncan Robinson (151).

“Hats off to my teammates for putting me into position to attack a mismatch. Just playing to our advantages,” said Miller. “It makes me smile every day. Just to see other NBA guys put all their trust into me. My teammates motivate me a lot. It builds my confidence to just go out there and make every winning play that I can. So, whatever winning play it is, I’m going to do my best to make it.”

For Miller, making a positive impact and spreading kindness is as important as winning games.

“I always try and bring some kind of positivity,” he said. “It’s never a happy thing or the plan to go through anything like that [cancer treatment]. [Bringing] positivity to anybody’s situation or anybody’s home will be my job here.

He added, “I love to help people and I try to help however I can. I think buying 500 tickets for breast cancer survivors goes a long way. Just this Hive organization that we’ve built. Having them come here and support me, my family, my mom, especially just knowing what she’s been through, it just means the world to us and our family.”

Brandon Miller Thriving as Hornets’ No. 1 Option

Following the offseason trade of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller entered this season as the Hornets’ undisputed top scoring option.

So far, the former Alabama standout has proven that he can handle the reins.

Miller is currently eighth in the NBA in total points and ninth in three-pointers made. He is one of just five players with multiple 30+ point performances this season, alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Anthony Edwards, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Ty Jerome.

“Brandon had a big-time night for us,” said Hornets head coach Charles Lee following the win. “The thing that was most impressive was him wanting the ball in a clutch situation. Understanding what we needed to get out of some of those looks down the stretch. Then, his defensive activity. All the deflections, steals and blocked shots in transition, winning that 50-50 ball on the sidelines. Those are the things that, when your best player is being elite on defense and offense, it makes you a really good team.”