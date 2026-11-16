Chicago Bulls Announce Injury Report vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (Nov. 16)

The Chicago Bulls have pulled off back-to-back upset wins since Caleb Wilson went down with a hand injury.

The Bulls beat the Atlanta Hawks last Friday, outlasting them in overtime to take the 125-117 win. Norman Powell scored 33 points as the Bulls snapped an eight-game losing streak.

They followed it up with a 117-106 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday in their second game of a back-to-back. Powell was the top scorer again with 24 points, but it was another team effort.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Chicago Bulls are back in action on Monday, visiting the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Rocket Arena. They will look to extend their winning streak against the Cavs team missing a key starter in Evan Mobley.

On Sunday, the Bulls released their injury report against the Cavs. They have five players on their report, but only three are dealing with injuries.

Caleb Wilson, Tobe Awaka, Jaylin Sellers and Orlando Robinson have been ruled out, while Jalen Smith is listed as questionable. Smith is dealing with a sprained left finger suffered against the Atlanta Hawks.

Smith missed Saturday’s win in Minnesota, but he could be cleared to return against Cleveland. He tried his best to play against the Timberwolves, but it was the second game of a back-to-back, so the Bulls went the cautious route.

Wilson is now recovering from a right hand surgery, which will keep him out for four to six weeks. Awaka will miss his fifth straight game, though his current injury has only kept him out of the two contests.

As for Sellers and Robinson, they are inactive players on two-way contracts.

Bulls vs. Cavaliers Preview

The Chicago Bulls are currently sitting 14th in the Eastern Conference standings at 3-9. They have won two in a row against teams with a winning record, so they should be feeling pretty confident ahead of Monday’s game.

Norman Powell is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 21.1 points per game. Josh Giddey is averaging 8.5 assists per game, while Jalen Smith leads the team in rebounds and blocks per game.

The Bulls have the 14th-best offense in the NBA, but they have the worst defense in the league. They will have to tighten up defensively, with Nic Claxton still acclimating himself to his new team.

On the other hand, the Cleveland Cavaliers are 7-7 and are coming off an impressive win over the Dallas Mavericks. The Cavaliers played without all of their five regular starters and still beat Cooper Flagg, Kyrie Irving and the rest of the Mavs.

The Cavs have also won seven of their last 10 matchups against the Bulls.