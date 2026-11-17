The Chicago Bulls finally appeared to be finding their footing. Consecutive victories over Atlanta and Minnesota had injected life into the roster, and a stabilizing second unit was beginning to take shape. Monday night’s 126-115 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, however, abruptly introduced a pair of fresh health concerns that threaten to disrupt that hard-earned progress.

Forward Patrick Williams exited early with a right pinky-finger injury, while center Jalen Smith was forced out following a hard mid-air collision. Neither player returned, leaving head coach Tiago Splitter facing mounting rotation questions ahead of Wednesday night’s matchup against the Brooklyn Nets.

Patrick Williams’ Revival Interrupted by Another Injury

The timing of Williams’ latest setback could hardly be worse. After being left out of the rotation entirely during Chicago’s first seven games of the season, the fifth-year forward had just engineered a timely turnaround. His steady production—culminating in a 14-point, five-rebound performance in Saturday’s road win over the Timberwolves—cemented his return as a meaningful bench contributor under Splitter.

Against Cleveland, that momentum stalled. Williams logged just 13 minutes, failing to score on 0-of-2 shooting before injuring his right pinky and getting shut down for the remainder of the evening.

While the injury is currently being treated as a day-to-day concern rather than a long-term absence, the primary question is whether a short-term layoff will disrupt the rhythm Williams had only just worked to reclaim.

Jalen Smith Also Leaves After Scary Collision

Compounding Chicago’s frontcourt worries, Smith exited the game in the fourth quarter following a frightening collision near the rim with Cleveland wing Peyton Watson.

Both players remained flat on the floor for several minutes while medical staff attended to them. Though Smith eventually walked under his own power to the locker room and later returned to the bench in street clothes, he did not re-enter the contest.

The departure cut short what had been one of Smith’s most productive outings of the campaign. In 28 minutes of action, the versatile big man poured in 17 points, pulled down 11 rebounds, dished out three assists, and anchored the defense with two steals and two blocks. Postgame updates indicated that Smith walked away with a severe bump on the head but avoided catastrophic damage, though official medical clearance remains pending.

Tiago Splitter Could Face Another Rotation Challenge

The simultaneous exits of Williams and Smith highlight the fragile nature of Chicago’s current depth. With rookie Caleb Wilson already sidelined following hand surgery, the Bulls can ill afford a prolonged absence in the frontcourt.

Williams had finally emerged as a reliable secondary option to lengthen the rotation, while Smith’s size and rebounding motor are central to Splitter’s game plan. If either player is forced to miss games, Splitter will be pushed right back into the kind of lineup experimentation that defined the team’s sluggish start to the year.

The status of both players will depend heavily on Chicago’s upcoming injury reports before the team takes the floor in Brooklyn, leaving the Bulls’ recent stability temporarily on hold.