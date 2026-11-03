Ex-Bulls First-Rounder Finds New Team After Quick Warriors Run

A former Chicago Bulls standout is getting a new opportunity early on during the 2026-2027 NBA season.

Dalen Terry is going from the Golden State Warriors’ G League team in Santa Cruz to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Recently, OKC has dealt with a loaded injury report, which features several stars who are expected to miss a chunk of time–if not the entire season.

Terry gets called on and gifted a new opportunity to prove his worth at the NBA level, after planning to play for the Warriors’ affiliate.

Dalen Terry Finds A New Home

“G/F Dalen Terry has agreed on a two-year deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder, sources tell ESPN. Terry enters his fifth NBA season after the former No. overall 18 pick spent time in Chicago and Philadelphia, and went to training camp with Golden State last month,” Shams Charania of ESPN wrote.

“Terry departs the Warriors’ G League team in Santa Cruz to provide a wing addition to Oklahoma City. Per ESPN Research, the Thunder became the first team in 50 years to have three starters suffer injuries in the same game — Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Cason Wallace on Oct. 25 — and then all three miss the team’s next 20 games or more.”

Terry departs the Warriors' G League team in Santa Cruz to provide a wing addition to Oklahoma City. Per ESPN Research, the Thunder became the first team in 50 years to have three starters suffer injuries in the same game — Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Cason Wallace on Oct.… https://t.co/pYm05LLYFx — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 3, 2026

Dalen Terry’s Chicago Bulls Tenure

The 24-year-0ld forward has been in the NBA since 2022.

After spending two NCAA seasons at Arizona, Terry was called on with the No. 18 overall pick during the 2022 NBA Draft. He started his career with the Chicago Bulls.

For most of Terry’s time with the Bulls, Chicago was in a rebuild. They ultimately decided to move on from Terry during the 2025-2026 NBA season.

Last year, Terry appeared in 34 games with the Bulls, averaging 11.1 minutes on the court. He produced 3.5 points per game, while coming down with 1.9 rebounds, and dishing out 1.3 assists per game.

The Bulls sent Terry to the New York Knicks in order to land Guerschon Yabusele. He was then flipped to the New Orleans Pelicans before being waived. Five days after leaving the Bulls, Terry joined the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-way deal. He was waived back in the summer before getting picked up by the Warriors on a training camp deal.

Terry has 218 games under his belt. With an average of 11.2 minutes of action, Terry has produced averages of 3.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game.