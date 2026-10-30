Bulls Guard Admitted He Was Too Passive. Boston Is His Next Test

Josh Giddey knows what he needs to change. After admitting earlier this week that he had been too passive at times, the Chicago Bulls guard responded with 11 assists against the New York Knicks. Now he gets another chance to show that performance was a step forward when the Bulls face the Boston Celtics on Friday night. One strong game does not solve Chicago’s offensive problems, but repeating it against the Celtics would give Giddey something more meaningful than a promising box score.

Josh Giddey Admitted He Needed to Be More Aggressive

Giddey’s early-season struggles were not limited to his scoring. He was trying to find the right balance between creating opportunities for teammates and looking for his own shot, and he acknowledged that he had sometimes passed up good looks. He also said he needed to do a better job of organizing Chicago’s offense.

That admission matters because Giddey is expected to help make the Bulls’ offense function better overall, not simply distribute the ball. Head coach Tiago Splitter has also emphasized the need for Giddey to become more aggressive. The challenge is finding that balance without sacrificing the ball security and playmaking that make him valuable. Chicago needs him to create opportunities, but it also needs him to recognize when the best option is to attack himself.

Knicks Game Offered Encouraging Signs

Giddey showed what that balance can look like against New York on Wednesday. He finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and a season-high 11 assists in 31 minutes, shooting 4-of-9 from the field while committing just two turnovers. He also finished with a team-best plus-12 rating.

The result was still a 133-127 loss after Chicago surrendered a 19-point lead, so Giddey’s performance cannot be treated as proof that the offense has turned a corner. But his ability to create for teammates while limiting mistakes was encouraging. The next step is to make that kind of performance more consistent, particularly when the Bulls need their lead guard to help steady the game rather than let an opponent dictate the pace.

Boston Gives Giddey an Immediate Test

Friday’s matchup offers a useful measure of whether Giddey can build on Wednesday’s performance. Chicago already faced Boston earlier this week, losing 134-99 on October 26. Giddey scored 11 points and handed out four assists in that game, but played only 24 minutes as the Bulls struggled badly.

The rematch gives him a chance to show progress against the same opponent. He does not necessarily need another 11-assist night, and one game will not settle questions about Chicago’s offense. What matters is whether he can stay involved, make decisive reads and take the opportunities the defense gives him instead of becoming too passive. Giddey has identified the issue himself. After Wednesday’s encouraging performance, the question is whether he can carry those signs of progress into Boston.