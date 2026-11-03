Chicago Bulls Get Good News With Injury Report vs Knicks

When the Chicago Bulls pay a visit to the New York Knicks, they could get a notable front court upgrade with the veteran center, Nic Claxton.

All season long, the Bulls have been waiting for Claxton’s status to change. Dealing with a hamstring strain, the big man has been working towards his season debut.

It’s not guaranteed to happen at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night, but Claxton has been upgraded on the injury report to questionable against the Knicks.

“Nic Claxton (hamstring) has been upgraded to questionable ahead of tomorrow night at MSG,” Joel Lorenzi reported on X.

“He’s been practicing with the team, and sounds like he’s holding up without setbacks. Splitter wouldn’t indicate when they’d target his return, but he appears close.”

Chicago Bulls Could Use The Help

The Bulls aren’t exactly off to a shocking start.

Being a team centered around young talent, the Bulls knew that the 2026-2027 NBA season could come with some notable early struggles, especially without a guy like Claxton in the mix.

Following a 126-107 beatdown against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Bulls are off to a 1-6 start to the season.

Over the offseason, the Bulls added Claxton through the trade market. He brings seven seasons of experience to the table.

Since 2019, Claxton has played for the Brooklyn Nets. He started in 297 of 380 games. The veteran center posted averages of 10.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks throughout his tenure with the Nets.

Now, Claxton will get a chance to battle with a young Bulls team. Playing out the final two years of his deal with the Bulls, it’s unclear what the future holds for the veteran. All the Bulls are focused on at the moment is getting on the right track and getting Claxton on the floor for his debut.