Chicago Bulls Injury Report for New York Knicks Matchup Revealed (Nov. 4)

The Chicago Bulls will look to snap a five-game losing streak on Wednesday against the defending NBA champions, the New York Knicks.

The Bulls are coming off another blowout loss on Monday, this time at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers. It has been a tough time for the Bulls to start the season, but there are a couple of silver linings.

Caleb Wilson has continued to impress as a rookie, while Nic Claxton is inching closer to making his Bulls debut.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report vs. Knicks

The Chicago Bulls have only two players on their injury report against the New York Knicks.

Nic Claxton is listed as questionable, while Jalen Smith is tagged as probable.

Claxton was previously listed as doubtful before the Philadelphia 76ers matchup before being downgraded to out.

It won’t be surprising if Claxton makes his Bulls debut on Wednesday and plays against the Knicks. He has been dealing with a strained left hamstring for more than a month now.

On the other hand, Smith is more than likely getting upgraded to available. He is nursing a left finger sprain, but he has yet to miss a game this season.

Smith has stepped up in Claxton’s absence. He is averaging 12.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

Bulls vs. Knicks Preview

Tonight’s matchup is the second meeting of the season between the Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks.

On October 28, the Bulls hosted the reigning NBA champions at the United Center. They played amazingly in the first three quarters before squandering a 19-point lead.

Norman Powell had 30 points for the Bulls, while Caleb Wilson stuffed the stat sheet with 20 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Matas Buzelis and Jalen Smith scored 17 points each, while the bench combined to score 43 points.

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However, it wasn’t enough to slow down the Knicks. Jalen Brunson willed the champs to victory with 38 points, seven assists and two steals.

OG Anunoby contributed 23 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns added 19 points, 13 rebounds and five assists as the champs earned a 133-127 win.

Landry Shamet and Jordan Clarkson also came up clutch off the bench, scoring 14 and 18 points, respectively.

Wednesday’s game will be the 255th head-to-head matchup between the Bulls and Knicks. The Bulls are barely clinging to a 131-123 overall advantage against the Knicks. They also have not beaten the Knicks since October 31, 2025.