Matas Buzelis Makes Bold Promise to Worried Chicago Bulls Fans

On Monday, Matas Buzelis of the Chicago Bulls had his worst game of the season against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Buzelis scored just four points and had more turnovers with five. He was also in foul trouble early on and played just 23 minutes as the Bulls lost to the Sixers, 126-107.

Seven games into his third season, Buzelis is averaging 13.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He’s also shooting just 40.0 percent from the field, which is a career-low.

It was also the Bulls’ sixth loss of the season and their fifth in a row.

Matas Buzelis Makes Promise to Chicago Bulls Fans

Speaking to reporters after their loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, Matas Buzelis sent a message to worried Chicago Bulls fans.

Buzelis promised that things are going to get better for him and the team. He is asking for patience since the team underwent a lot of changes in the offseason, including a new coach and multiple new players.

“If you guys can recall, every one of my beginning of my seasons were tough,” Buzelis said via K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Sports Network. “New guys coming in, this year it’s even harder. There are challenges all the time. But I can achieve anything I want. I worked extremely hard this summer. I promise you I’ll figure it out.”

There was a lot of excitement in Chicago this past summer. Tiago Splitter was hired as the new head coach. Caleb Wilson looked like the star of the draft, and the addition of Nic Claxton and Norman Powell could take the Bulls into potential playoff contention.

However, things are not off to a good start outside of Wilson’s performance. Claxton is still injured, while players are still getting used to what Splitter is trying to implement.

Bulls Fans React to Matas Buzelis’ Promise

Here are some of the reactions to what Matas Buzelis said on Monday:

@ralphb07: “I feel like Matas needs to do a little less talking and more putting in effort.”

@TheRealJdoubleA: “No time for excuses. You’re supposed to be the 2nd best player on the team.”

@MachoPabulum: “He’s a good kid. I still believe in him. Now’s not the time to get impatient with anyone.”

@LeanerGreen: “Great self-awareness. Great confidence. He’ll get it turned around.”

@frfrtetr664443: “Third year MB. Come on brother, get it together.”

@FjajGuy: “He’s overthinking basically. I can’t give up on him yet, but I am a bit worried.”

The Bulls are back in action on Wednesday, taking on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.