Heading into the 2026-2027 NBA season, the Chicago Bulls were ready to throw Caleb Wilson into the fire.

Being a top-tier pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, Wilson embraced being a focal point of the team right away. Through his first five NBA games, it’s safe to say that Wilson has been ready for the moment.

After game No. 5, Wilson is already in elite company.

Top 5 NBA Pick Caleb Wilson Joins Michael Jordan In Bulls History

After scoring 104 points already, Wilson joins the legendary Michael Jordan as the only rookie in Bulls history to total 100+ points in the first five games of their career.

During Jordan’s 1984 season, he scored 116 points through his first five games. The eventual Hall of Famer was making 46.1% of his shots from the field at the time, and also averaging 4.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 2.8 steals per game.

As for Wilson’s start, he faced the Toronto Raptors, Milwaukee Bucks, Washington Wizards, Boston Celtics, and the New York Knicks.

While Wilson isn’t shooting as efficiently (41.3% from the field), the forward is putting up 20.8 points per game through his first pro stretch.

Along with his scoring, Wilson is averaging 7.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.4 blocks. Unlike Jordan, Wilson is working on his value as a three-level scorer already. Playing in a different time, Jordan didn’t attempt a single three-pointer during his first five games in the NBA. Wilson is averaging 7.2 shots from deep per game.

What’s Next For The Bulls?

The rebuilding Bulls are unsurprisingly struggling to begin the year. They have a 1-4 record through the first five games.

After taking on a loss against the Knicks on Wednesday, Wilson and the Bulls have a lot of time to rest and recover before they pay a visit to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, November 2.