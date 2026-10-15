Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns Could Soon Join Hated Rival After Major New Report

The rest of the Eastern Conference looks on as the New York Knicks and Karl-Anthony Towns continue heading toward an uncertain future.

Towns, the soon-to-be 31-year-old, has expressed his frustrations with uneasy contract negotiations with the Knicks since winning the championship in June. That has only intensified speculation that Towns, who has a player option next summer, could weave his way out of New York, with more rival East teams potentially stepping forward to poach him in free agency. Insert teams like the slowly-rising Chicago Bulls, who are said to be in play for a big fish free agent after the 2026-27 season.

Could Bulls Steal Towns from Knicks?

The Bulls had a quietly-busy offseason as they look to make a quick turnaround after a lowly 31-win season. Could Towns be the next move on the franchise’s radar? According to one anonymous executive, the Bulls stand out among two teams who have a direct path to signing Towns as a free agent.

“Only a few possible suitors stand out to me right now in terms of cap space teams and fit,” the executive told the New York Post. “Chicago and the Clippers have the cleanest path. The Nets can get there with the money, but that’s not a good fit. Golden State and Dallas could get around ($50 million) in space with more tinkering.”

Towns could be the acquisition that launches the Bulls into contention in the Eastern Conference. The franchise hired Tiago Splitter as the new head coach and welcomed Bryson Graham as president of basketball operations before selecting standouts Caleb Wilson with the No. 4 pick and Dailyn Swain with the No. 15 pick in this year’s NBA Draft. Later, Chicago added stars Norman Powell and Nic Claxton to complete their offseason roster moves.

Could Towns be the piece that turns a promising core a playoff-contender?

League Watches as Situation Unfolds in N.Y.

The Knicks have already disengaged from extension talks, as reported last week, which means it could be a while before negotiations improve between the franchise and Towns.

If talks don’t take a turn, Towns could decline his player-option worth $61.1 million for the 2027 season, making him an unrestricted free agent. As Stefan Bondy of the Post reports, Towns has not been pleased with contract talks.

“After winning a championship, Karl-Anthony Towns wrongly believed his contract extension negotiations would go smoothly — especially since he’s willing to take a discount. Instead, he clearly feels disrespected,” Bondy reported.

Said Towns ahead of the Knicks’ preseason opener: “Simply put, I want to do something to keep the team together and can work with the Knicks and also values me. And none of those things are close to happening.”

Towns greatly raised his stock around the league after helping the Knicks win their first NBA title in multiple decades. If he shakes free from New York, Towns can expect to have a line of potential suitors ready to bid for his services.

The Knicks would hate to lose Towns, whom they traded for ahead of the 2024 season, especially to a hated historic rival like the Bulls. But Towns has proven himself as a legitimate championship-sized piece and is seeking to be paid like one.

New York reportedly offered Towns a five-year deal worth roughly $200 million. To get Towns to commit long term, the Knicks will need to improve their offer tremendously.