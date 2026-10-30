Cavaliers Face Near-Immediate $2.8 Million Mario Hezonja Decision

The Cleveland Cavaliers gave Mario Hezonja a very specific type of contract.

You can’t give an early-week trial contract in the NBA, not officially anyway — but the way they structured Hezonja’s deal is set up like that in reality.

The Cavs gave Hezonja less than a month, in his contract structure, to prove he should be on their team the rest of the season.

Hezonja is hooping, so while the Cavaliers have a decision coming up, it’s likely not going to be a tough one.

Cavs’ Nov. 15 Mario Hezonja Deadline

Hezonja’s contract with the Cavaliers becomes fully guaranteed on Nov. 15, according to Cleveland.com.

It’s a one-year deal worth $2.8 million, but the Cavs wouldn’t have to pay that full salary if they cut Hezonja before Nov. 15.

It’s not looking like “Super Mario” is going to be cut anytime soon.

And with the way he’s playing, Hezonja for $2.8 million feels like quite the bargain.

For Hezonja, it’s quite the achievement to get back to the NBA and play this well, but he’s a player with the type of pedigree that always had some believing he could get back to this point.

Mario Hezonja Career Timeline

Hezonja first came onto the radar of most NBA fans in 2015. That’s when the Orlando Magic made him the No. 5 overall pick in the NBA Draft.

A 6-foot-8 athletic forward from Croatia, Hezonja came to the NBA with length, skill and an impressive highlight tape.

It never quite clicked for Hezonja, who started 41 games across three seasons in Orlando but never hit the 3-ball enough or passed well enough to be an offensive leader for the Magic.

He then got 58 games (24 starts) with the Knicks in 2018-19 and 53 games (4 starts) for the Portland Trail Blazers in 2019-20.

At that point, Hezonja had proved he could be an NBA bench piece, but he didn’t seem like he’d ever be more — and so he left.

Hezonja returned to Europe, where he had first burst onto the scene as a teenager playing for Barcelona.

His return brought him first to Panathinaikos, a Greek powerhouse.

He then went to play for BC UNICS in Kazan, Russia, for a season.

And then Hezonja was back to Spain to the Liga ACB and the EuroLeague — this time with Barcelona’s rival, Real Madrid.

It was the biggest stage Hezonja could play on aside from the NBA, and he was brilliant.

By last season, Hezonja averaged 17.5 points in league play and 13.2 points in the EuroLeague. He improved his 3-point shooting throughout his time in Spain and had multiple seasons above 40% from deep, too.

It was time to come back, and so the Cavs gave him a shot.

Cleveland’s early-guarantee date showed the Cavs’ slight skepticism. They’d need to see Hezonja perform to be confident they could keep him around.

Hezonja has performed. It’d be a shock if he was released in a couple weeks. The Cavaliers need him off their bench, and this time, it’s not a disappointment that Hezonja is a bench player — it’s a resilient, awesome triumph in his highly respectable basketball career.