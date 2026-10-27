Cavaliers Rookie Waited Two Games — Then Lit Up a Comeback

Meleek Thomas made his NBA debut count. After sitting out Cleveland’s first two regular-season games, the rookie guard scored 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting, including four three-pointers, as the Cavaliers rallied to beat the previously undefeated Minnesota Timberwolves 127-125 in overtime on October 26. Thomas needed just 19 minutes to make his mark, giving Cleveland an unexpected scoring spark when the team needed it most.

The 20-year-old’s performance was particularly encouraging because he had not yet earned a place in coach Kenny Atkinson’s regular-season rotation. One game won’t guarantee the second-round pick a permanent role, but his shooting and confidence gave Cleveland another option as it looks to build depth behind established stars Donovan Mitchell and James Harden.

Meleek Thomas Makes His NBA Debut Count

Thomas wasted little time announcing himself. Entering with 5:53 remaining in the first quarter, he missed his first attempt before converting a running layup and knocking down two three-pointers. He finished the opening period with eight points, then added two more before halftime to lead Cleveland with 10 at the break.

The Cavaliers still trailed at halftime, but Thomas had already demonstrated why the organization was excited about his potential. He finished with 16 points, two rebounds and one steal, shooting 60% from the field and 80% from beyond the arc. His four three-pointers were particularly valuable against a Minnesota team that had opened the season with three consecutive victories by at least 20 points.

Thomas wasn’t responsible for the entire comeback. Mitchell scored 26 points and delivered the decisive jumper in overtime, while Harden contributed 19 points and nine assists. However, the rookie’s immediate scoring impact gave Cleveland another productive option during a game in which it needed contributions from across the roster.

Why the Cavaliers Kept Thomas Waiting

Thomas was selected 34th overall in the 2026 NBA Draft after Cleveland moved out of the first round. The former Arkansas Razorbacks guard averaged 15.6 points per game as a freshman and shot 41.6% from three-point range, establishing himself as a capable perimeter scorer before entering the NBA.

His shooting ability was already evident during the summer. Thomas led the NBA Summer League in scoring across his four appearances, averaging 27.3 points per game while shooting 50% from the field and 43.8% from three-point range. Those performances suggested Cleveland had found an intriguing scoring prospect in the second round, although summer production doesn’t automatically translate into a regular-season role.

Atkinson’s decision to leave Thomas out of the first two games reflected the competition for minutes on a veteran-heavy roster. The rookie still needs to demonstrate that he can contribute consistently, particularly when opponents adjust to his shooting. Nevertheless, his performance against Minnesota gives the coaching staff a compelling reason to reconsider how it uses him off the bench.

Donovan Mitchell Sends a Message About the Rookie

Mitchell’s performance helped Cleveland complete the comeback, but Thomas’ debut also provided an encouraging sign for the team’s supporting cast. A reliable perimeter shooter can create additional space for established playmakers, making it more difficult for opposing defenses to concentrate exclusively on Cleveland’s leading scorers.

The immediate question is whether Thomas can turn his impressive debut into a regular role. Four three-pointers in one game won’t guarantee consistent production, and Cleveland has other guards competing for playing time. Still, the rookie demonstrated that he can provide an offensive contribution without needing extensive minutes or a high volume of attempts.

The Cavaliers improved to 2-1 with the victory, while Minnesota fell to 3-1 despite Anthony Edwards scoring a game-high 47 points. Thomas had waited through Cleveland’s first two games for his opportunity. When it finally arrived, he gave Atkinson a reason to take a closer look at what the rookie could offer.