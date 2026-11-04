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Cavaliers Sign Forward Who Pivoted From Timberwolves Contract

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Minnesota Timberwolves forward boxing out
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INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 04: Jordan Miller #22 of the Los Angeles Clippers, Kobe Brown #24 of the Indiana Pacers and Norchad Omier #55 of the Los Angeles Clippers on court in the second half at Intuit Dome on March 04, 2026 in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed a new player to their organization, but not in a simple maneuver.

The Cavs only have their new guy thanks to an odd contract pivot that involved the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The news of the Cavaliers’ signing broke overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, so fans might be waking up and seeing this news from the perspective of both organizations.

It’s a bit confusing, but we’ll break it down here.

Cavs Sign Norchad Omier

The Cavaliers are signing Norchad Omier to a two-way deal, according to NBA reporter Michael Scotto.

Omier has previously spent time in the Cavs’ organization and is a history-making player — he’s the first player born in Nicaragua to play in the NBA.

He has played six games for the Los Angeles Clippers, all in the 2025-26 season.

Omier first signed with the Cavs after going undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft but was waived in October 2025, which is what led him to the Clippers.

The Timberwolves signed Omier in September to an Exhibit 10 contract for training camp, but they waived him in mid-October before conceptually bringing him back now — only for the situation to flip.

What Happened With Norchad Omier?

This is a good explanation of the situation provided on social media from a tuned-in G League follower:

Essentially, it seemed that Omier had his reasons to not sign this latest deal with the Timberwolves and instead choose the Cavs.

It’s likely that the initial reporting came out before any contracts were signed, and so while Omier may seem like he did a last-minute switch here — and he likely did — it also likely wasn’t as dramatic as the pivot in reports made it seem.

He simply made a choice at the last second to pursue a different opportunity.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Cavaliers Sign Forward Who Pivoted From Timberwolves Contract

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