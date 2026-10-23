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Cavs’ Evan Mobley Disappeared in LeBron James’ Historic Comeback

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 22: Evan Mobley #4 of the Cleveland Cavaliers and LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers meet after the 76ers defeated the Cavaliers 114-106 at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Evan Mobley remains the most tantalizingly frustrating player to wear a Cleveland Cavaliers uniform in a long time.

In one instance, he can flash the potential to be one of the best players in the NBA. In the next, he can disappear entirely.

And in some ways, that sums up exactly what happened to the Cavs on Thursday night in their season opener in Philadelphia against the 76ers and LeBron James.

Mobley and the Cavs started strong.

Mobley and the Cavs finished with a whimper.

If Cleveland continues to get this version of Mobley and not an elevated one, they’ll still run into the occasional disappointing night like this one.

Evan Mobley Disappearing Act

Mobley, as he so often is, was great in the first half on Thursday night. He looked like the transcendent talent that the Cavaliers want him to be.

Just in the first half, he had 15 points and six rebounds.

The problem, though, is that Mobley finished with 18 points and eight rebounds.

After halftime, he had three points and two rebounds.

This might not all be on Mobley. Some fans were pointing out on social media that the guards are to blame for this.

There’s plenty that causes Mobley to go quiet like this, though. He’s not particularly assertive in the paint. He still sometimes doesn’t seem strong enough. He’s still not a good enough perimeter shooter.

Sometimes, that adds up to a quiet stretch, and it helped cost the Cavs on Thursday night.

LeBron’s Historic Comeback

Playing his first home game in Philadelphia, LeBron James helped the 76ers pull off something crazy.

The Cavs led this game by 29 points at one point. Those kinds of scorelines are never lost.

The fact that James has never had a comeback win as large as this one is remarkable. He’s 41 years old and now in his 24th NBA season. Sure, he’s an all-time great so he doesn’t normally get down this big — but still, it’s remarkable for LeBron to do something he’s never done before.

It’s just ironic that it was against James’ original, hometown team.

At the end of the night, the Cavs had to head back to Cleveland disappointed. Their players hadn’t stepped up in the second half at all, and so they’re 0-1.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Cavs’ Evan Mobley Disappeared in LeBron James’ Historic Comeback

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