Mario Hezonja NBA Return Runs Into a Familiar Hurdle in Cleveland

Mario Hezonja is back in the NBA after six seasons away, and the Croatian native is already running into an old problem in a new setting. The Mario Hezonja NBA return began Thursday with a rough preseason debut for the Cavaliers, who reached the Eastern Conference Finals last season, and the former No. 5 pick says his biggest adjustment is the length of NBA defenders. It was one game against a depleted Celtics team, but it frames the real question: can a bigger, stronger Hezonja carve out a role in Cleveland?

Mario Hezonja NBA Return: A Rough Debut and an Honest Diagnosis

In Cleveland’s 124-113 preseason loss to Boston, Hezonja came off the bench and finished with five points on 2-of-7 shooting, five rebounds and three assists in 16 minutes. One bucket was a catch-and-shoot three during a 12-0 run that forced a Celtics timeout. Otherwise it was bumpy, and he said why. “Maybe just the length of the guys,” Hezonja said when asked about his biggest adjustment, explaining that driving lanes that worked in Europe now get stripped or contested, and he has to finish higher at the rim. Coach Kenny Atkinson wasn’t alarmed. He said Hezonja is still getting “his feet wet” and that things should get easier once the rotation shrinks and his role is defined. Atkinson wants a 10-man group by opening night.

From Dubrovnik to Real Madrid: A Rebuilt Hezonja

Born in Dubrovnik on Feb. 25, 1995, Hezonja came up through Barcelona before Orlando took him fifth overall in 2015. He spent five seasons with the Magic, Knicks and Trail Blazers, averaging 6.9 points in 330 games without ever locking down a consistent role, and left after the 2019-20 season. He has also played for Croatia internationally. The reset worked. After stops at Panathinaikos and UNICS Kazan, he spent four years at Real Madrid, winning the 2023 EuroLeague title, earning All-EuroLeague Second Team honors in 2024 and winning last season’s Liga ACB MVP award, averaging 17.5 points and 4.9 rebounds in league play. His body changed too. Hezonja says he’s gone from a 190-pound rookie to 6-foot-9 and 260 pounds, more than the 242 the Cavs list. Cleveland signed him to a one-year, $2.8 million deal after a short delay over his Real Madrid exit was cleared up.

Can Hezonja Win a Rotation Spot in Cleveland?

The opening is real. Dean Wade left for Philadelphia and Keon Ellis for Brooklyn, and while Cleveland added Peyton Watson, the Cavs still need size on the wing. Atkinson has said Hezonja “is going to surprise some people” and credits his new physical presence. With Donovan Mitchell and James Harden (who sat Thursday with ankle soreness) already in place, Hezonja doesn’t need to be a primary scorer. He needs to space the floor, screen, cut and create a little when the stars rest.

Reviews of his debut were split. One Cavs site said he “struggled mightily,” while another praised how easily he moved on offense. Preseason will sort that out. For a player who says leaving the NBA unaccomplished nagged at him for years, the chance is real. The length is the first test.