Meleek Thomas Third Ball Handler Role Earns Rookie Bigger Minutes

Meleek Thomas poured in 13 points in 23 minutes during Cleveland Cavaliers’s dominant 136-111 blowout win over Milwaukee. But the real story didn’t show up on the box score. Following the game, the 20-year-old rookie revealed that head coach Kenny Atkinson has already handed him major responsibilities, officially establishing him as the Meleek Thomas third ball handler option behind superstars Donovan Mitchell and James Harden.

Stepping Into a Major Role

After missing a game with right foot soreness, Thomas stepped back on the floor and immediately settled into a key rotational spot. Just six games into his debut season, Atkinson isn’t asking the young guard to sit in the corner and wait for open spot-up looks. Instead, he wants Thomas active and creating offense out of the backcourt.

“It means everything to me,” Thomas said regarding the coaching staff’s faith in him. It’s a massive sign of respect for a second-round pick who was forced to watch from the bench for the team’s first two contests before breaking into the rotation.

Rare Self-Awareness from a 20-Year-Old

While most rookies would spend the night celebrating a solid scoring night, Thomas offered a strikingly honest assessment of his own play.

Evaluating His Own Shot Selection: “A lot of the shots that I take are good to me, but not great for the team,” Thomas openly admitted.

Focusing on the Big Picture: He emphasized that his next step is knowing when to give up the ball to keep the offense moving smoothly.

That level of self-awareness is exceedingly rare for a kid who just turned pro. On a veteran-heavy squad where proven stars command the offense, understanding the line between personal rhythm and team flow is everything.