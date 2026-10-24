Mavericks Announce Cooper Flagg MRI Results, Status Against Spurs

The Dallas Mavericks received encouraging news about Cooper Flagg’s shoulder injury Saturday, although their young star won’t be returning to the court just yet.

An MRI revealed a mild left shoulder sprain, the Mavericks announced, a day after Flagg landed awkwardly following a hard foul during Dallas’ 121-105 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

The reigning NBA Rookie of the Year has been ruled out of Saturday night’s home game against the San Antonio Spurs. He will be reevaluated next week.

“Cooper Flagg underwent an MRI that revealed a mild left shoulder sprain,” the team announced through its official public relations account.

“Flagg will be listed as out for tonight’s game against San Antonio and will be re-evaluated next week.”

The diagnosis provides some reassurance following a frightening fall. However, Dallas has not established a return date.

Cooper Flagg’s MRI Reveals Mild Shoulder Sprain

Flagg suffered the injury late in the second quarter Friday while attempting to finish a fast-break dunk.

Indiana’s Aaron Nesmith caught him from behind, knocking the 19-year-old off balance and sending him crashing onto his left shoulder.

Officials reviewed the play and assessed Nesmith a flagrant-1 foul.

The collision sparked a confrontation between the teams. Mavericks forward Naji Marshall rushed toward Nesmith, and both players received technical fouls.

Flagg remained in the game long enough to shoot his free throws before heading to the locker room.

He never returned.

Before leaving, Flagg had collected 14 points, five rebounds and six assists in approximately 17 minutes.

Afterward, Mavericks coach Dusty May expressed cautious optimism.

“I saw him in the locker room. He’s in good spirits,” May told reporters, according to Reuters.

At the time, May wasn’t certain whether additional imaging would be necessary.

Saturday’s MRI answered that question and confirmed the extent of the injury.

Before the MRI results were announced, sports medicine expert Dr. Brian Sutterer offered an encouraging assessment of Flagg’s injury. He explained why the young star’s ability to shoot free throws and move his arm after the fall suggested the injury might not be as serious as initially feared.

Mavericks Face Spurs Without Cooper Flagg

Flagg’s absence creates an immediate challenge for Dallas, which returns home for the second game of a back-to-back.

The Mavericks face Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs after collecting their first victory under May.

Kyrie Irving helped steady Dallas following Flagg’s departure Friday, finishing with 24 points against Indiana.

P.J. Washington added 20 points and 13 rebounds as the Mavericks overcame the loss of their star forward.

However, replacing Flagg involves more than finding another scorer.

The 19-year-old averaged 21.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists during his Rookie of the Year campaign.

He opened this season with 32 points against Houston, underscoring his growing importance to Dallas’ offense.

Without him, the Mavericks could turn to Marshall and Zaccharie Risacher for additional minutes on the wing.

When Will Cooper Flagg Return?

For now, the Mavericks aren’t committing to a specific return date.

A mild sprain is a more encouraging diagnosis than a significant structural injury, but it doesn’t guarantee a quick recovery.

The team plans to reevaluate Flagg next week before determining the next step.

That means Saturday’s absence is confirmed, while his availability for subsequent games remains uncertain.

Dallas visits Miami on Monday before continuing its early-season schedule.

For a franchise building around one of the NBA’s most promising young players, the priority is clear.

The Mavericks want Flagg healthy for the long haul, even if that means navigating the next stretch without him.