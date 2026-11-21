On Saturday, the Dallas Mavericks host the LA Clippers at the American Airlines Center.

It’s the first matchup of the season between the two teams, with the Mavericks having only two wins in their last 10 games against the Clippers.

The Mavericks are also coming off a dominant win over the Golden State Warriors to snap a three-game losing streak. They have also been dealing with plenty of injuries in the first month of the season.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report vs. LA Clippers

The Dallas Mavericks released their injury report for the LA Clippers game on Friday. Eight players are on the report, with half of them already ruled out against the Clippers.

Dereck Lively II remains out despite telling a fan recently that he is close to coming back after a year-long absence. He has not played since November 21, 2025, due to multiple surgeries on his right foot.

Sergio de Larrea is still recovering from a sprained right knee suffered in late October. He has no timetable for a return, but it’s safe to assume he is currently week-to-week.

Tarik Biberovic has yet to make his NBA debut as he recovers from right heel bursitis, while Tobi Lawal will miss his second straight game because of a strained right groin. Both players have no timetable for a return.

Caleb Martin is listed as available to play. He has a splint in his right thumb and will continue to suit up despite his injury.

Walter Clayton Jr., who has been a very good pickup by the Mavericks, is in danger of missing the Clippers matchup. He is questionable due to left patellar tendinitis.

P.J. Washington Jr. is also questionable as he nurses impingement in his left shoulder. Washington, as well as Clayton, will undergo pregame evaluation ahead of the scheduled 8:00 p.m. EST tip-off.

Jett Howard is not injured, but he is listed as questionable. He is on a two-way contract and has only played in two of the last five games.

Mavericks This Season

The Dallas Mavericks are currently sitting 10th in the Western Conference standings at 8-7. The Mavericks have had their moments of brilliance this season, but they have also been very inconsistent under new head coach Dusty May.

They are 6-2 at the American Airlines Center but are just 2-5 on the road. Cooper Flagg is playing like a superstar, averaging 24.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 2.1 steals per game.

Kyrie Irving has also turned into a leader in his return from a serious knee injury. He has been linked to multiple trade rumors, but it seems like the Mavericks are more interested in keeping him.