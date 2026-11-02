NBA Insider Reveals Key Update on Kyrie Irving’s Trade Prospects

The Dallas Mavericks (4-2) and Kyrie Irving are diving into a new era as a partnership.

Irving is entering his fourth full season as a member of the Mavericks. Trade chatter remains the midst of this lasting partnership, however.

Those in favor of Dallas moving on from Irving point to capitalizing on his current value. Opponents argue that the point guard fits well alongside Cooper Flagg and that Dallas is farther along than many believe.

A key update in the trade rumor saga came about on Monday. Follow below for the fill-in from a reputable voice in Dallas basketball.

Tim MacMahon Gives Key Irving Trade Update

The Irving-Dallas duo began in February 2023, when the Nets finally gave up on competing. Dallas was expecting for the Duke product and Luka Doncic to be the backcourt in the league for years to come. That pairing broke up in February 2025 when Doncic became a Los Angeles Laker.

Now, the idea of a Flagg-Irving pairing is perhaps even more tantalizing, including to MacMahon, who owns a longtime connection to Dallas.

MacMahon points to personal observation when expressing doubt that an Irving trade will occur (Hoop Collective Podcast).

“The more I see the team, the more I’m around the team, the more I think it’s going to be awfully hard to trade him. Not that there won’t be a big market, there will be, but if they’ve got a chance to compete for a play-in, play-off spot. I just think it’s going to be really tough to move Kyrie. Also, as much as he means to that locker room, as well as he’s working with Cooper. It was beautiful basketball and, basketball-wise, they are a phenomenal fit.”

The Mavericks don’t have real incentive to trade their point guard at the moment. The team is gaining synergy in rapid fashion. First-year head coach Dusty May is already adjusting from the college-to-NBA game transition. The roster is chalk-full of talent and is over-performing expectations early.

However, there is a world in which multiple teams make offers that are difficult to refuse.

Mavericks Ultimately Have Major Decision to Make

The decision behind trading Irving or not likely comes down to whether Dallas is willing to listen to offers or not.

There are numerous teams that would love to acquire the three-time All-NBA guard. Among potential suitors are the Detroit Pistons, Miami Heat, and Houston Rockets.

The Pistons are the clearest candidate to win out in a possible bidding war. Detroit is both asset-rich and has immediate justification to make another move to reach the next level of contention. Miami would love to acquire another star next to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo as well. However, they are likely short on assets that would be necessary to complete a deal.

The Rockets are a fascinating case. Dallas would prefer to ship Irving to an Eastern Conference foe in any trade scenario – especially independent of a rival such as Houston.

Despite this, the Rockets are also asset-rich. The injury woes of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves has potential to further motivate them as well.

It’s unlikely that Dallas opts to part with a franchise cornerstone, even if the timeline doesn’t exactly match. For now, the Mavericks are placing full trust in the retooling job that Masai Ujiri is taking on.

The Mavericks return to action tonight against the Sacramento Kings. The two teams are tipping off at 6:00 P.M. MST from American Airlines Center in Dallas, with Irving slating to be a game-time decision.