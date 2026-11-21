The Dallas Mavericks are 2-5 on the road and have not looked good defensively at all. Against the Warriors, however, their defense was on point and gave Golden State no breathing room at all. Coach Dusty May is hopeful that they can keep this same defensive intensity against the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets. Grant Afseth reported that May said, “It’s on us to do it more consistently”. This comes after their blowout win against the Warriors.

Mavericks Look to Build on Their Defensive Performance

Getty DALLAS, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 9: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks celebrates with teammate Cooper Flagg #32 of the Dallas Mavericks during the second half against the Indiana Pacers at American Airlines Center on November 9, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Consistency on the defensive end has been a problem for Dallas this season. They have good individual defenders but for some reason haven’t been able to click together. At times it has looked like they give up too many easy buckets. Against the Warriors, all the problems that they have been having looked to not be there. They now look to improve on this effort and be more consistent going forward.

Coach May clearly saw an issue with their defense and also saw improvements in the Warriors’ game. Dallas has shown signs of being a good defensive team but just hasn’t been able to do it multiple games in a row. If they want to get out of hovering around .500, they will have to improve defensively and be consistent.

Dusty May Challenges the Team Defensively

Getty BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – NOVEMBER 15: Dallas Mavericks head coach Dusty May reacts during the first quarter against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on November 15, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

May is challenging the team defensively to put constant pressure on other teams. He knows how good they could be defensively and just wants them to show it game after game. With the players that they have, they should be one of the better defensive teams in the league. They have been good defensively at home, but for some reason have struggled on the road. Their next two road games will be against a 3-14 Jazz team and an experienced Nuggets team.

Those two games will be a chance for Dallas to show improvement and work on the areas where they are not doing well. Dallas has shown the capability of being a really good team. May’s comments come after a really good overall performance. He knows they can be better on the road and will need to start showing consistency. They will get to show how seriously they take his comments on the road at Utah and at Denver on Sunday and Tuesday nights.