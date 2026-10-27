Dallas Mavericks Make Kyrie Irving Injury Announcement Before Thunder Game

The Dallas Mavericks could be without Kyrie Irving when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, October 28.

Irving is officially listed as questionable on the NBA’s injury report due to left knee injury management, introducing uncertainty about his availability for the 9:30 p.m. ET matchup.

The designation comes just two days after the nine-time All-Star played 33 minutes in Dallas’ 113-109 victory over the Miami Heat on Monday.

Irving finished that game with 18 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals. Now, the Mavericks must decide whether he’s ready for another appearance as they continue managing his return from a serious knee injury.

Is Kyrie Irving Playing Against the Thunder on Wednesday?

Irving has not been ruled out against Oklahoma City, but his questionable designation means his status remains uncertain heading into Wednesday’s game.

The injury report identifies left knee injury management as the reason for his designation, rather than a newly reported injury.

That distinction matters for a player who missed nearly 19 months of regular-season action after tearing his left ACL against the Sacramento Kings on March 3, 2025.

Irving returned to action in the Mavericks’ season opener against the Houston Rockets on October 21. He subsequently scored 24 points in 25 minutes against the Indiana Pacers on October 23, but Dallas held him out of the following night’s matchup with the San Antonio Spurs.

Mavericks head coach Dusty May explained the team’s approach following that decision.

“It was several conversations and there wasn’t one thing that tilted one way or another,” May said, according to the Mavericks’ official website.

The coach emphasized that Dallas was evaluating Irving’s availability on a day-to-day basis rather than committing to playing him in consecutive games.

Irving returned against Miami on Monday, delivering another productive performance in 33 minutes.

Unlike Saturday’s absence against San Antonio, Wednesday’s game does not represent the second half of a back-to-back. However, that does not guarantee his availability.

For now, Irving remains questionable, with an updated designation or final game-time decision expected to clarify his status.

Mavericks and Thunder Face Significant Injury Concerns

Irving is hardly the only notable name on Wednesday’s injury report.

The Thunder have already ruled out several important players, including Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, Alex Caruso and Cason Wallace.

Holmgren is sidelined with right knee patellar tendinitis, Williams is recovering from a left ankle fracture, Caruso has a right ankle sprain and Wallace is dealing with a left shoulder labral tear.

Oklahoma City has also listed Ajay Mitchell as questionable because of a right ankle sprain.

Dallas has its own depth concerns beyond Irving.

Dereck Lively II is out following right foot surgery, while Santi Aldama and Tarik Biberovic are doubtful. Naji Marshall is questionable because of an illness, and Caleb Martin is also questionable with a right thumb sprain.

Those absences increase the importance of Irving’s availability, particularly against a Thunder team dealing with major rotation losses of its own.

Dallas has already experienced what its offense looks like without Irving. During Saturday’s 122-106 loss to San Antonio, rookie Sergio de Larrea stepped into a larger role and finished with a team-high 21 points.

The Mavericks will hope to avoid another night without their veteran point guard.

Wednesday’s matchup against Oklahoma City tips off at 9:30 p.m. ET, with Irving’s final playing status still to be determined.