Dallas Mavericks Release Injury Report for Sacramento Kings Game on Nov. 2

The Dallas Mavericks are looking to extend their winning streak to four games on Monday, when they host the Sacramento Kings at the American Airlines Center.

The Mavericks are coming off the biggest win of the first two weeks of the season, handing the Houston Rockets their first loss of the season.

Kyrie Irving had 35 points, four rebounds and nine assists in the Mavericks’ 116-111 win. Cooper Flagg added 33 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two steals as the Mavs improved to 4-2.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report vs. Kings

According to their official injury report, the Dallas Mavericks have listed six players for their game against the Sacramento Kings.

Here is the Mavericks’ full injury report:

Kyrie Irving | Questionable | Left Knee Injury Management

Santi Aldama | Doubtful | Right Knee Surgery

Caleb Martin | Available | Right Thumb Splint

Dereck Lively II | Out | Right Foot Surgery

Tarik Biberovic | Out | Left Heel Bursitis

Sergio de Larrea | Out | Right Knee Sprain

Mavericks Injury Report Details

Kyrie Irving has already missed one game this season due to management of his surgically repaired left knee. Irving sat out the second game of a back-to-back last week.

The Mavericks are not playing in back-to-back games, but they are facing a 0-6 Sacramento Kings team. They could use it to give Irving additional rest before a hectic schedule of four games in six days.

Santi Aldama is just waiting to be cleared to make his Mavericks debut. He could be upgraded to available before tip-off, but it wouldn’t be surprising if it takes another game or two before he finally plays this season.

Caleb Martin made his season debut on Saturday against the Houston Rockets. He is on the injury report because he has to wear a splint on his injured finger.

Dereck Lively II still has no timetable for his return. He has started individual workouts and has looked great, according to Mavs head coach Dusty May.

Tarik Biberovic is close to making his NBA debut after getting upgraded to doubtful in the past two games. However, Biberovic, already listed as out against Sacramento, seems to be a bad sign of a setback.

Sergio de Larrea is set to get re-evaluated this week, which should give the Mavericks a definite idea of his potential return to the court.