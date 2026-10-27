Mavericks Guard Walter Clayton Jr. Provides Spark Off the Bench

The Dallas Mavericks beat the Miami Heat 113-109, sending the Heat to 0-4. Walter Clayton Jr. was waived by the Memphis Grizzlies on October 19th. Now with the Mavericks, Clayton is making an immediate impact for a team that needed a backup guard. Clayton finished with 15 points that may have shown the Mavericks that they found something with him as a backup guard.

Mavericks Guard Walter Clayton Jr. Makes His Presence Known

Getty MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – MARCH 20: Walter Clayton Jr. #4 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots a three-point shot in the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics at FedExForum on March 20, 2026 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew A. Smith/Getty Images)

Clayton scored 15 points in 17 minutes and only missed one field goal. He was 6/7 and made both of his two three-point attempts. Clayton got in the game halfway through the second quarter and immediately got to work. He had five quick points and an assist to Cooper Flagg. Immediately, he showed how fearless he is and that he is a shooter that Dallas needs.

He is able to create his own shot while also being a catch-and-shoot guy. His playmaking is also something that has been needed. He finished with five assists Saturday against the Spurs and four assists Monday against the Heat. Dallas has needed a playmaker and scorer off the bench, and now it’s looking like they have one.

Clayton Complements the Starters

Getty MIAMI, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 26: Cooper Flagg #32 of the Dallas Mavericks drives to the basket against Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat during the first quarter at Kaseya Center on October 26, 2026 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Clayton’s style of play is perfect for the way that the Mavericks want to play. They like playing fast and getting out and going. His 15 points were huge; without his scoring, Dallas would have lost this game and gone to 1-3. He made the starters’ jobs a lot easier because he is a player who finds the right spot to be in every time.

Clayton’s 15 points really helped, as the starters were the main ones doing anything. Particularly, Cooper Flagg, Kyrie Irving, and P.J. Washington were the only ones scoring. Irving had 18, Washington had 20, and Flagg scored 29 points. They really needed Clayton’s production from the bench unit, and he provided.

Clayton Could Earn a Bigger Role

Getty MIAMI, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 26: Tim Hardaway Jr. #10 of the Miami Heat drives against Walter Clayton Jr. #1 of the Dallas Mavericks during the fourth quarter of the game at Kaseya Center on October 26, 2026 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

This performance by Clayton is something that could potentially earn him a bigger role. His three-point shooting and playmaking is something that Dallas has desperately needed off the bench. If he can stay consistent and be a reliable shooter going forward, he will be their main guy off the bench. He has a really good opportunity to earn a lot of minutes and finally get his chance.

He is currently on the Mavericks on a two-way contract and if he keeps playing like this could earn himself a guaranteed contract. The Jazz and Grizzlies didn’t give Clayton a chance; now Dallas is giving him his shot. He is showing that the other teams should have given him his opportunity. This was just one game, but he may have his minutes increased next game and have a bigger opportunity.

The Mavericks are now 2-2, with one of those losses coming without Flagg and Irving. They don’t look like a bad team and now may have found a reliable bench piece. Clayton is now getting an opportunity to show what he’s capable of, and it’s up to him to keep making the best of it. He’s a good playmaker, three-point shooter, and defender, which is everything that Dallas needs.