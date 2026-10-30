Mavericks’ Latest Home Crowd Hits a Low Dallas Hasn’t Seen in Nearly 25 Years

TicketData founder Keith Pagello, who posts on X as @kapkap42, identified the turnout as Dallas’ lowest home attendance in nearly 25 years. That comparison needs context because pandemic-era restrictions produced smaller crowds. It should not be interpreted as an unrestricted claim covering every home game during that period.

The verified attendance figure still provides a starting point. Dallas drew 19,555 for its previous home game against the San Antonio Spurs. Wednesday’s total was 1,444 lower, a decline of approximately 7.4%.

Mavericks Attendance Falls From Home Opener

That is a noticeable difference between two games early in the schedule. However, it does not establish why fewer tickets were counted for the Thunder matchup. Attendance totals cannot independently explain fans’ purchasing decisions, competing commitments or willingness to attend a game.

The comparison also involves a home opener against San Antonio and a Wednesday matchup against Oklahoma City. Those are different settings rather than identical tests of demand. That does not erase the decline, but it matters when deciding what the numbers can support.

For Mavericks fans, the interesting contrast is that the smaller crowd accompanied a strong performance. Dallas beat Oklahoma City 120-96, handing the Thunder their first loss of the season. The game offered a reason for optimism even as the attendance figure raised questions.

That combination prevents this from becoming a story about a team playing poorly and losing its audience. The result and the turnout moved in different directions. Understanding whether that becomes meaningful requires more than one night.

What Dallas Fans Should Watch Next

The next useful comparison will come across several home dates. If attendance rebounds, Wednesday could look more like an isolated dip. If lower figures continue across different opponents and nights, the pattern would deserve closer examination.

There is another distinction worth keeping in mind. Announced attendance does not necessarily tell readers how many people occupied their seats throughout the evening. It should not be treated as a measurement of atmosphere or crowd participation.

Nor does one lower total prove that Dallas supporters have abandoned the franchise. That would require evidence beyond an attendance comparison. Fans can question the number without turning it into a verdict on an entire community.

For now, Dallas has two developments to assess: an impressive victory and an unusually low announced crowd. The performance gives supporters something positive to build around. Whether the attendance becomes a larger concern will depend on what follows, rather than the interpretation of one headline.