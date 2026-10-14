Bad News Continues To Haunt Denver Nuggets About Nikola Jokic Contract Talks

The Denver Nuggets are being haunted by Nikola Jokic and his decision not to sign a contract extension this offseason.

According to NBA insider John Hollinger, Jokic’s decision not to sign a contract extension in the past few months has given the Nuggets a “justifiable paranoia” as the team is worried they could lose one of the best players in the world.

“While the best Nugget ever has insisted that he wants to stay in Denver and sign a massive five-year deal worth a projected $360 million, there is justifiable paranoia in the Mile High City that the shortcomings of the rest of the roster may cause his eye to wander,” Hollinger reported.

Nikola Jokic Could Become The Highest Paid Player In NBA History

The three-time NBA MVP Jokic became eligible to sign a four-year, $278 million veteran extension this past offseason, but he chose to delay contract talks for a second consecutive year to maximize his financial earnings.

By waiting until the 2027 offseason to decline his player option and enter free agency, Jokic positions himself to sign a historic five-year, $359.5 million contract with Denver. This projected deal would mark the largest contract in NBA history and push his career on-court earnings past $724 million.

Jokic is currently playing under a five-year, $276 million supermax contract extension that he signed with the Nuggets in 2022. For the current 2026-2027 season, he is earning a base salary of $59,033,114.

The final year of his current deal, the 2027-2028 season, features a player option worth $62,841,702. If he declines that, he would be an unrestricted free agent and could leave the Nuggets without them getting any value back.

Jokic is widely regarded as the best basketball player in the world due to his unprecedented blend of elite scoring, historic passing accuracy, and absolute control over the game’s pace.

Nikola Jokic Still Toying With The Idea Of Signing A Contract Extension

While the Nuggets are paranoid about his current contract situation, Nikola Jokic is toying with the idea of signing a contract extension during media day.

Jokic said he is willing to sign a contract after this season, before pausing and giving one caveat on the matter.

“I’m going to sign next year,” he said before pausing. “If they want me.”

Nevertheless, Jokic said he already talked to the Nuggets front office, expressing his willingness to sign a contract with the team.

“I talked to Ben. I talked to Jon (Wallace). I talked to Josh (Kroenke). They know my opinion,” Jokic said. “I was being more than open about it, and hopefully they trust me.”

Jokic, who was drafted in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, averaged a triple-double of 27.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 10.7 assists per game during the 2025-2026 NBA season.

Jokic led the Nuggets to their first championship in almost 50 years in 2023.

Without Jokic’s historic playmaking, scoring, and rebounding, the Nuggets would instantly plummet from championship contention into the lottery.

If he decides not to re-sign, Denver’s front office would aggressively orchestrate a sign-and-trade to salvage young players and whatever draft picks a cap-flexible suitor could offer.