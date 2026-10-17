A former Denver Nuggets champion is going to hit the free-agent market after spending the last few weeks with the New York Knicks.

Bruce Brown has learned on Saturday that he will be waived following the team’s preaseason run.

While Brown was known to be a finalist for one of the Knicks’ deep roster spots, the team will ultimately keep one of their center options over the veteran wing.

Ex-Nuggets NBA Champ Gets Cut By New York Knicks

“Unable to this point to find a trade to create more roster/aprons flexibility, New York is keeping James Wiseman but letting Bruce Brown go as the reigning champions finalize their Opening Night roster,” NBA insider Marc Stein wrote on Saturday.

The 30-year-old Brown just played three preseason games with the Knicks, averaging 12.7 minutes per game.

He shot 50.0% from the field and made just 1-3 of his shots from three. The veteran produced averages of 3.7 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.0 assists.

After putting together a showcase with the champs, Brown will get a chance to speak with other teams on the hunt for a seasoned veteran.

Bruce Brown’s NBA Career

In 2018, Brown entered the NBA as a second-round pick out of the University of Miami.

He started his career with the Detroit Pistons, before making his way to the Brooklyn Nets in 2020. After two seasons with the Nets, Brown signed a two-year contract with the Nuggets.

During his first season in Denver, Brown appeared in 80 games, starting 31 of them. He averaged 11.5 points on 48.3% shooting from the field and 35.8% shooting from three.

Along with his scoring, Brown came down with 4.1 rebounds, while dishing out 3.4 assists per game.

After that first stint in Denver, Brown split a season with the Indiana Pacers and the Toronto Raptors in 2023-2024. In the following year, he started the season with the Raptors before ending up on the New Orleans Pelicans. He returned to Denver last season on a one-year contract.

The Nuggets rolled out Brown for 82 games. He shot 38.5% from three, while averaging 7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists.