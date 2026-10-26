Denver Nuggets Make Cam Johnson Announcement Before Warriors Game

The Denver Nuggets could be without starting forward Cam Johnson for a second consecutive game when they host the Golden State Warriors on Monday, October 26.

Johnson is listed as doubtful on the NBA’s official injury report with a right ankle sprain, putting his availability in serious question ahead of the 10 p.m. ET matchup at Ball Arena.

His status follows an injury sustained during Denver’s season-opening loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on October 22. Johnson subsequently missed Saturday’s overtime victory against the New Orleans Pelicans, leaving Nuggets head coach David Adelman to adjust his rotation.

Denver managed to win without him, but the Nuggets now face a Golden State team looking for its first victory of the season.

Is Cam Johnson Playing Tonight Against the Warriors?

Cam Johnson is considered unlikely to play Monday against the Golden State Warriors, although he has not officially been ruled out.

The Nuggets listed Johnson as doubtful because of his right ankle sprain. His designation leaves open the possibility of playing, but indicates Denver does not expect him to be available.

Johnson suffered the injury late in the second quarter against Oklahoma City while contesting a shot by Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell. He finished with five points and two rebounds in 11 minutes before exiting.

The Nuggets initially announced that Johnson was questionable to return against Oklahoma City. He was subsequently ruled out against New Orleans on October 24.

Johnson appeared in 54 games during the 2025-26 season, averaging 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 43.0% from three-point range.

Denver has not announced a definitive recovery timeline for his latest ankle injury. His next opportunity to play after Monday comes Wednesday, October 28, against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Nuggets Have Options to Replace Cam Johnson Against Warriors

Johnson’s absence Saturday opened the door for two Denver rookies to make an impact, with decidedly different results.

Bryce Hopkins entered the starting lineup against New Orleans but finished with two points in 19 minutes. Trevon Brazile, meanwhile, made a compelling case for more playing time.

Brazile contributed 17 points and nine rebounds in 28 minutes, including seven points during overtime, helping Denver erase a 23-point deficit in its 141-135 victory.

Nikola Jokic finished with 35 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, while Jamal Murray scored 42 points.

Adelman could turn to Hopkins again for the starting assignment against Golden State. However, Brazile’s production against New Orleans gives the Nuggets another option for meaningful minutes, particularly if the game is close late.

Denver is still navigating its early-season rotation, and Johnson’s absence creates an opportunity for younger players to establish themselves.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report vs. Golden State Warriors

Johnson is not the only Denver player facing injury uncertainty ahead of Monday’s matchup.

According to the NBA’s injury report, guard Alpha Diallo is also doubtful with a right wrist sprain and personal reasons. Spencer Jones has been ruled out as the team manages bilateral hamstring injuries, while Julian Strawther remains sidelined by a left knee sprain.

Golden State is dealing with absences of its own. Jimmy Butler III, Moses Moody and Kristaps Porzingis are listed as out, while Gui Santos is questionable with left knee tendinitis.

The Warriors enter Monday at 0-3, while the Nuggets are 1-1 following their comeback victory against the Pelicans.

Denver has already demonstrated it can win without Johnson. Monday’s matchup against Stephen Curry and the Warriors will provide another test of how much production Adelman can extract from his depleted rotation.