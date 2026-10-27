Nikola Jokic & David Adelman React to Nuggets Fans Booing Again

Denver Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic and head coach David Adelman reacted to their team’s fans booing again.

The Nuggets were trounced on their home court at Ball Arena on Monday night, as the Golden State Warriors beat them 134-114.

To make matters worse, for the second straight home game, the Nuggets fans booed the team for their poor performance, which once again upset Jokic, the team’s superstar MVP.

Nikola Jokic Upset at Nuggets Fans Booing Team

Speaking to reporters after the Nuggets lost to Golden State on Monday night, Jokic made it clear once again that he is not happy with the team’s fans booing the players despite yet another subpar performance by the team.

“I never heard that (before.) I played in front of 10 people, 50 people, 100 people… whatever. I’m not used to that. Fans are booing their own team… I don’t think they are real fans,” Jokic said.

Coach David Adelman Understands Boos

While Jokic is understandably upset at the boos, coach Adelman said that he can see both sides of the coin, as he knows his team is playing terribly right now and can see why the team’s fans aren’t happy with the product they are seeing on the court.

“I can see it both ways. I can see Nikola’s point that it’s the first game of the season. He’s been here for a long time, and I think we’ve won the most home games in the last 10 years.” “It was an awful start, for sure. But we’ve had awful starts and come back and won games, and we did it that night as well,” Adelman said.

The Nuggets’ loss to the Warriors dropped the team’s season record to 1-2. Obviously, it’s a very long season, and given the fact that this is a team that employs Jokic, arguably the best player in the NBA, the Nuggets should eventually be able to find their way and make a postseason push.

But right now, this team is not playing very well, and you can’t be surprised if the Nuggets’ management group decides to make a move to shake things up.