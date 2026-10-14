Denver Nuggets Make Roster Move After Lonnie Walker IV Decision

The Denver Nuggets are working through roster moves as they approach the final days of the 2026 NBA Preseason.

On Tuesday, it was reported that the team acquired the 28-year-old wing, Pedro Bradshaw. According to Keith Smith of Spotrac, Bradshaw was signed and immediately waived.

While Bradshaw will get a chance to compete with the Nuggets in training camp, he is going to join their NBA G League squad, the Grand Rapids Gold, for the start of the 2026-2027 season.

Denver Nuggets Make A Series Of Roster Moves

At the start of the week, the Nuggets made the shocking decision to cut ties with the veteran Lonnie Walker IV early.

Over the offseason, Walker was a notable addition to the team, but it was clear that he was not guaranteed to stick with them long-term. He had to earn his spot, and had just a handful of minutes to prove his worth.

Through two preseason games, Walker totaled just 18 minutes on the court. He produced four points, three rebounds, and two assists, while going 1-8 from the field. He knocked down one of his four shots from beyond the arc.

The Nuggets waived Walker, and now he is set to search for a landing spot overseas, according to reports.

Pedro Bradshaw’s NBA Career

Bradshaw’s NCAA career included runs with Eastern Kentucky and Bellarmine. In 2021, he went undrafted.

Bradshaw was selected with the No. 10 pick in the 2021 NBA G League draft, joining the Utah Jazz’s affiliate. That same year, he ended up with the Miami Heat’s affiliate after getting waived.

Eventually, Bradshaw joined the Minnesota Timberwolves’ G League squad before closing out the G League season with the Indiana Pacers’ organization.

Before the start of the 2024-2025 NBA season, Bradshaw left the NBA for the NBL. Back in February, he took his talents to Germany to play for the Rostock Seawolves of the BBL.

Gearing up for the 2026-2027 season, Bradshaw is looking at a run with the Nuggets’ affiliate as he returns to the NBA G League.