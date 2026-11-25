Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff shared a concerning update regarding star guard Cade Cunningham.

Bickerstaff said that Cunningham is “battling through a lot” physically. Bickerstaff declined to elaborate on the exact specifics of the ailment, noting only that Cunningham is fighting through significant discomfort every day while still trying to compete for his team.

Cunningham Battles Through A Lot

“He’s battling through a lot, and I’ll leave it at that,” Bickerstaff said. “He’s gonna go out and compete and give us what he’s got, but he’s fighting through a lot.”

Despite initially being listed as probable for Tuesday’s NBA Cup matchup against the Orlando Magic, Cunningham was scratched from the lineup roughly half an hour before tip-off, marking his second missed game in one week after sitting out against the New Orleans Pelicans on Nov. 18.

Cunningham is listed as day-to-day with right knee soreness after being a late scratch for Tuesday.

Although he had managed to play through the probable tag in games against Toronto and Atlanta, even scoring a season-low five points in Sunday’s loss to the Hawks, the Pistons ultimately decided to rest their leading scorer, who is currently listed as day-to-day ahead of Friday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Cunningham continues to be the engine of the Pistons offense, putting up 24.2 points, 8.3 assists, and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 46.7% from the field and 31.5% from beyond the arc.

Cunningham Gets Closer To Getting Pick-And-Roll Help With Return of Jalen Duren

Cade Cunningham is getting closer to regaining his top pick-and-roll partner as Jalen Duren progresses toward returning from a right hamstring strain for the Detroit Pistons.

Duren, who has missed 15 games since injuring his hamstring on Oct. 23 against the Miami Heat after opening the 2026-2027 season with 22 points and nine rebounds, was assigned to practice with the G League’s Motor City Cruise as another rehab milestone.

Getting Duren back into the lineup would give Cunningham a vital interior finisher, rebounder, and secondary scoring pressure-reliever after Detroit’s rebounding slipped from 45.6 per game last season to 43.1 this year, even as the 11–6 Pistons have stayed near the top of the Eastern Conference.

“We’re really excited,” Bickerstaff said of Duren. “Obviously we know what he means to our team, how he can impact us in a positive way not only with the physical stuff but the spirit, the mental piece of it, being an anchor for us on both ends of the floor, his ability to put the ball in his hands and he can create for himself, create for others. We’re excited. We’re looking forward to getting him back.”

“Give our guys a ton of credit, they’ve all just had to take up a little bit. He’s an All-NBA player, you know what I mean? To lose that for a significant part of time isn’t easy to do and overcome because you can’t just replace that, and whether it’s the rebounding piece of it, the presence that he has in the paint, the physicality that he brings in the paint, the force that he plays with, the versatility that’s there for him, we’ve missed it and it’s clear.”

For now, the Pistons hope they can shrug off the injury bugs that have been bugging the team to start the season.