The Detroit Pistons spent the offseason trying to solve a problem that became painfully obvious during their playoff exit: Cade Cunningham needed another dependable scorer.

Their additions have helped, but neither Kevin Huerter nor Isaiah Joe has emerged as that second offensive weapon.

Now, a familiar name could be worth revisiting.

Tyler Herro‘s future with the Milwaukee Bucks became a topic of discussion on Monday’s episode of ESPN’s “The Hoop Collective,” where Brian Windhorst and Tim MacMahon examined Milwaukee’s trade options.

Herro, previously linked to Detroit, is coming off a career-high 50-point performance against Philadelphia.

ESPN Insiders Raise Questions About Tyler Herro’s Trade Value

Milwaukee could become a seller ahead of February’s trade deadline, particularly with several veterans playing on expiring contracts.

Herro, who earns approximately $33 million this season, presents an intriguing dilemma.

“I think the majority of the league sees Tyler Herro ideally as a bench bucket getter,” MacMahon said during the discussion.

The assessment reflects uncertainty about Herro’s market value as he approaches unrestricted free agency.

Despite those questions, the 27-year-old continues to demonstrate his offensive ability.

Herro erupted for 50 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists against Philadelphia on Saturday, making seven 3-pointers in a 132-129 loss.

He is averaging 21.3 points and 4.3 assists while shooting 38% from beyond the arc.

The ESPN discussion also explored Milwaukee’s incentive to acquire draft compensation rather than risk losing veterans without a return.

“I’m trying to cash in on Herro’s value and the value of the expiring contract,” MacMahon said, describing a potential Bucks strategy.

That possibility could interest Detroit.

Detroit Still Needs a Second Scorer Behind Cade Cunningham

Detroit’s need for another shot creator became apparent during last season’s Eastern Conference semifinals loss to Cleveland.

Cunningham carried much of the offensive responsibility, while Jalen Duren and Ausar Thompson provided limited perimeter scoring.

Tobias Harris’ subsequent departure further reduced Detroit’s experienced scoring options.

The Pistons addressed their shooting needs by adding Joe and Huerter, but the early returns have been uneven.

Huerter is averaging 10.1 points while shooting 32.4% from deep through 16 appearances.

Joe has averaged 10.2 points in six games, connecting on 30.3% of his 3-point attempts.

Both can stretch defenses, but neither has consistently demonstrated the ability to create offense when Cunningham encounters aggressive pressure.

Herro offers a different dimension.

He can manufacture shots off the dribble, operate in pick-and-roll situations and punish defenses for sending additional defenders toward Cunningham.

Could Tyler Herro Help Pistons Break Through?

Detroit previously emerged as a potential Herro destination during June’s Giannis Antetokounmpo trade discussions, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

His uncertain future in Milwaukee could make that connection worth revisiting.

However, Herro’s $33 million salary would require substantial outgoing contracts, while his impending free agency complicates any potential deal.

His defensive limitations also raise questions about his fit with a Pistons team built around physicality and perimeter pressure.

For president of basketball operations Trajan Langdon, the decision ultimately comes down to whether Detroit has enough offensive firepower to advance beyond the second round.

Herro wouldn’t guarantee a deeper postseason run.

But unlike the complementary shooters Detroit acquired last summer, he has demonstrated the ability to carry an offense.

For a contender still searching for Cunningham’s second scoring option, that distinction matters.