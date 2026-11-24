The Detroit Pistons (10-6) are among teams looking to contend in the Eastern Conference this season.

Led by superstar Cade Cunningham, the Pistons have a commendable rotation with a mix of size, athleticism, and defense. Still, Detroit lacks secondary scoring along with championship experience.

Although Cunningham is a respectable leader, he has never reached the biggest stage, so if/when the Pistons reach the NBA Finals, the lack of experience could show. Think of it similarly to how the San Antonio Spurs appeared in last year’s NBA Finals.

To solve this issue, the Pistons could make a blockbuster trade.

Pistons Trade Proposal Sees Mavericks Star Kyrie Irving Land in Detroit

Kyrie Irving, a nine-time All-Star, is wasting the final seasons of his career on a Dallas Mavericks team focused on the Cooper Flagg era. Rightfully so, as Flagg was a No. 1 pick, who is already showing a ton of promise.

With that in mind, it is understandable why Irving could be available for trade when February’s deadline approaches. Bleacher Report proposed the following major trade between the Pistons and Mavericks:

Pistons receive: Kyrie Irving

Mavericks receive: Duncan Robinson, John Collins, Ron Holland II, and a future first-round pick

“Irving seems most likely to have a direct impact on this season’s championship race,” B/R claimed. “Especially if he finds his way to Detroit, where the Pistons have standing needs for secondary creation, scoring, shooting and high-pressure playoff experience.”

Irving, even at age 34, remains a star-level player. He is averaging 22.0 points, 4.6 assists, and 3.6 rebounds on 45.9% shooting and 38.2% shooting from three-point range in 14 games. After missing the entire 2025-2026 campaign due to injury, no one was quite sure how he would look when he returned. Well, the NBA champion has proved all of his doubters wrong.

It is tough to say how the backcourt of Cunningham and Irving would mesh, given they are both accustomed to playing point guard a majority of the time. However, that’s not to say that Irving could not adjust to a more off-ball, shooting guard role later in his career.

If Detroit’s front office is able to convince Dallas to cut ties with Irving for the aforementioned return, this trade is a no-brainer for the Pistons.