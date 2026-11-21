The Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks are squaring off at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday afternoon.
The Pistons (10-5) have won four of their last six games, as their only losses have come via blowout against the Miami Heat and a narrow defeat at the hands of the Toronto Raptors. Meanwhile, Atlanta is on a three-game winning streak, emerging victorious over the Milwaukee Bucks, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Charlotte Hornets.
It appears the Pistons will have their franchise cornerstone available, but it’s not a guarantee.
Pistons Superstar Cade Cunningham Ruled Probable Due to Knee Injury
Among the slew of Pistons players on the injury report for the game against the Hawks is former No. 1 pick and superstar guard Cade Cunningham. He is listed as probable due to right knee soreness. This injury kept him out of Detroit’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Nov. 18.
Here is the rest of the injury report for Pistons vs. Hawks:
PISTONS
Jalen Duren: Out – Right Hamstring Strain
Ronald Holland II: Questionable – Left Knee Contusion/Bone Bruise
Ebuka Okorie: Out – Left Oblique Strain
Ugonna Onyenso: Out – G League – Two-Way
Taurean Prince: Out – Right Knee Arthroscopy
Duncan Robinson: Out – Left Quadriceps Strain
HAWKS
Rafael Castro: Questionable – G League – Two-Way
RayJ Dennis: Questionable – G League – Two-Way
Kingston Flemings: Questionable – Lumbar Strain
Mouhamed Gueye: Out – Left Foot Fracture
Jock Landale: Out – Right Great Toe Sprain
CJ McCollum: Out – Left Calf Strain
Asa Newell: Out – Left Great Toe Surgery
Henri Veesaar: Out – Right ACL Tear
Jalen Wilson: Questionable – G League – Two-Way
If Detroit is without Cunningham, Duren, and Robinson, it’s hard to imagine them coming out on top in this contest. The former leads the team in scoring with 25.6 points per game, to go along with 7.9 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.
However, with a ruling of probable, the odds of him suiting up are quite high.
He will have his hands full, however. Robinson is the team’s second leading scorer while Duren is one of the anchors of the defense and a secondary contributor on offense. Taking down a 10-6 Hawks team without those supporting cast members is a tall task.
Cade Cunningham Appears on Pistons vs. Hawks Injury Report