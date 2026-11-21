The Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks are squaring off at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday afternoon.

The Pistons (10-5) have won four of their last six games, as their only losses have come via blowout against the Miami Heat and a narrow defeat at the hands of the Toronto Raptors. Meanwhile, Atlanta is on a three-game winning streak, emerging victorious over the Milwaukee Bucks, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Charlotte Hornets.

It appears the Pistons will have their franchise cornerstone available, but it’s not a guarantee.

Pistons Superstar Cade Cunningham Ruled Probable Due to Knee Injury

Among the slew of Pistons players on the injury report for the game against the Hawks is former No. 1 pick and superstar guard Cade Cunningham. He is listed as probable due to right knee soreness. This injury kept him out of Detroit’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Nov. 18.

Here is the rest of the injury report for Pistons vs. Hawks:

PISTONS

Jalen Duren: Out – Right Hamstring Strain

Ronald Holland II: Questionable – Left Knee Contusion/Bone Bruise

Ebuka Okorie: Out – Left Oblique Strain

Ugonna Onyenso: Out – G League – Two-Way

Taurean Prince: Out – Right Knee Arthroscopy

Duncan Robinson: Out – Left Quadriceps Strain

HAWKS

Rafael Castro: Questionable – G League – Two-Way

RayJ Dennis: Questionable – G League – Two-Way

Kingston Flemings: Questionable – Lumbar Strain

Mouhamed Gueye: Out – Left Foot Fracture

Jock Landale: Out – Right Great Toe Sprain

CJ McCollum: Out – Left Calf Strain

Asa Newell: Out – Left Great Toe Surgery

Henri Veesaar: Out – Right ACL Tear

Jalen Wilson: Questionable – G League – Two-Way

If Detroit is without Cunningham, Duren, and Robinson, it’s hard to imagine them coming out on top in this contest. The former leads the team in scoring with 25.6 points per game, to go along with 7.9 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.

However, with a ruling of probable, the odds of him suiting up are quite high.

He will have his hands full, however. Robinson is the team’s second leading scorer while Duren is one of the anchors of the defense and a secondary contributor on offense. Taking down a 10-6 Hawks team without those supporting cast members is a tall task.