The Detroit Pistons have little time to dwell on their latest collapse. At least they have reason to believe Cade Cunningham will be available to help them move past it.

Cunningham is listed as probable for Tuesday’s road game against the Orlando Magic because of right knee soreness, according to the NBA’s official injury report released Monday, Nov. 23.

The designation suggests Detroit’s All-Star guard is on track to play despite an unusually quiet scoring performance in Sunday’s 107-97 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

Cunningham finished with a season-low five points on 2-of-9 shooting against Atlanta. He went scoreless in the first half and dealt with early foul trouble, though he still managed a season-high 15 assists.

For a Pistons team trying to end a two-game skid, his availability is encouraging. His production, however, remains worth watching.

Cade Cunningham Injury Comes at Difficult Time for Detroit

Cunningham has been managing soreness in his right knee since missing Detroit’s 122-109 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Nov. 18.

He returned two nights later and scored a team-high 23 points in a 105-102 loss to the Toronto Raptors.

The following game brought a different challenge.

Cunningham entered Sunday’s matchup averaging 25.6 points per game, but Atlanta limited him to five. His passing remained sharp, yet Detroit struggled to generate offense when it mattered most.

The Pistons carried an 11-point lead into the fourth quarter before the Hawks opened the period with 18 unanswered points.

Detroit went more than seven minutes without scoring in the quarter, allowing Atlanta to seize control.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker led the Hawks with 27 points.

The loss dropped Detroit to 10-6 and exposed how difficult things have become for a team playing without several important rotation pieces.

Cunningham’s knee soreness only adds another concern, even if his probable designation points toward another appearance Tuesday.

Detroit Faces More Injury Concerns Against Orlando

Cunningham isn’t the only Pistons player dealing with an injury.

Starting center Jalen Duren remains out with a right hamstring strain, while sharpshooter Duncan Robinson will miss Tuesday’s game because of a left quadriceps strain.

Detroit also ruled out Ebuka Okorie with a left oblique strain and Taurean Prince following right knee arthroscopy.

Those absences leave coach J.B. Bickerstaff with fewer options as Detroit searches for answers on both ends of the floor.

Duren’s absence has been particularly noticeable around the basket, where the Pistons have struggled to replace his physical presence and rebounding.

Orlando, meanwhile, will be without star forward Paolo Banchero because of a right high ankle sprain.

The Magic enter Tuesday’s matchup at 7-9 after losing to the Washington Wizards on Sunday.

For Detroit, the immediate question is whether Cunningham can rediscover his scoring touch while continuing to manage his knee.

His 15 assists against Atlanta showed he could still create opportunities for teammates. But with Duren and Robinson sidelined, the Pistons need their franchise player to do more than distribute the ball.

Tuesday’s 7 p.m. ET tipoff in Orlando offers Cunningham and the Pistons another opportunity to get their offense moving again.