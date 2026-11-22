On Sunday, the Detroit Pistons visit the Atlanta Hawks at the State Farm Arena to start a two-game road trip.

The Pistons are coming off a 105-102 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Friday. They dropped to 10-5 for the season but remained third in the Eastern Conference standings.

On the other hand, the Hawks are on a three-game winning streak. A win over the Pistons would put them ahead in the standings.

Detroit Pistons Injury Report vs. Atlanta Hawks

The Detroit Pistons released their injury report on Saturday ahead of their matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. Eight players are on the injury report, including Cade Cunningham.

Cunningham is listed as probable for the second straight game because of a sore right knee. He was cleared to play on Friday and put up 23 points, though he struggled with his shot. He will likely get upgraded to available before the scheduled 3:30 p.m. tip-off.

Ron Holland II and Isaac Jones are tagged as questionable. Holland is dealing with a left knee contusion and bone bruise, while Jones is currently assigned to the NBA G League. Holland missed Friday’s game because of the same injury.

Jalen Duren, Ebuka Okorie, Taurean Prince, Duncan Robinson and Ugonna Onyenso are all sidelined for Sunday’s game.

Duren continues his recovery from a strained right hamstring, while Okorie is nursing a left oblique strain. Prince recently underwent right knee surgery, while Robinson is still dealing with a strained left quadriceps. Onyenso isn’t injured, as he was assigned to the G League.

Among the four injured players listed as out, Duren and Robinson are closer to returning, possibly later this week depending on their re-evaluations. Okorie and Prince have no clear timetable for their return.

Pistons vs. Hawks Preview

Sunday’s game is the first matchup of the season between the Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks. They have been two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference this season, currently sitting in third and fourth, respectively.

In their last 10 meetings, the Pistons have won six, dating back to December 18, 2023. They won last season’s regular-season series, 3-1.

If Cade Cunningham is cleared to play, he’s going to be the best player on the court. Cunningham is having another MVP-like season, though the Pistons have yet to address their lack of a secondary scoring option.

On the other hand, Jalen Johnson has been the leading catalyst of the post-Trae Young era of the Hawks. Nickeil Alexander-Walker has also provided stability with his scoring, leading the team in points per game.